Teenage Girl Wants To Choose Her Own Birthday Party Theme, But Her Dad Thinks She’s Being Ungrateful

Birthdays should be about the celebrator’s personality and preferences.

Imagine being a teenager, and your dad insist on picking a birthday party theme you don’t like. Would you go along with it, or would you insist on having a different party theme?

This teenage girl is turning sixteen and wants to choose a theme that she likes.

When she expressed her concerns, her dad and his girlfriend didn’t take it well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my dad that I hate the theme for my upcoming birthday party? I (15F) am turning 16 in October. The theme for my birthday party is Halloween, and I’m the only one in costume, as Beetlejuice. I know nothing about Beetlejuice, due to having no access to streaming services in order to watch Beetlejuice. Nor do I have a DVD player to watch my mum’s DVD copy. I told my mum everything.

This teenage girl expressed her concern to her dad’s girlfriend.

I also told my dad’s girlfriend about it. And she started talking about me not being grateful for the things she does for me. I responded by saying that I am grateful. It’s just that, sometimes, I need to be the one who chooses things relating to me. Keyword is me.

The girlfriend told her dad, and he didn’t take it well.

The only problem is, they don’t know the things I like, so it will be hard for them to make a party theme around the things I like. I like all sorts of things, but my favourite thing at the moment is this game called Pressure. She then tells my dad about everything. And now, he spam-calls my phone and my mum’s phone.

Her dad was enraged and said mean things to her mom.

Eventually, my mum picks up, and he starts screaming about stuff. He said things like, “Oh, we’ve spent hundreds and hundreds of pounds on her and she’s not grateful!” Then, he followed with, “I’ll pack her things. She can live with you. End of story.” All because of a birthday party! A birthday party that I get to choose what happens.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to say something about the theme they chose.

But no, they’ve chosen everything. I pretend to agree to it all, and when I spill the truth, they don’t understand. Yes, I like Halloween and stuff, but that doesn’t mean I want it as a theme for my birthday party. So really, am I the jerk?

Your birthday, your choice.

