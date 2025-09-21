Teenager Working At Grocery Store Wants To Eat Steak For Dinner, So After Everyone Goes Home He Changes The Price

Imagine living in a family where your parents don’t make sure dinner is on the table for you and your brother.

If you had a part time job, would you use the money you made to get dinner for you and your brother, or would you come up with a sneakier way to do it?

Let’s see what the person in this story did when they worked at a grocery store.

I used to reprice steaks at my work when I was younger When I was 18 I worked at a piggly wiggly grocery store. After the meat department guys went home at like 3pm it was part of my job to restock meat on the sales floor throughout the night.

He looked out for his brother.

At the time my mom worked nights and my step dad would always be passed out drunk when I got home so there would never be dinner for my brother and me. I’d always bring him home whatever he wanted (usually junk food like hot pockets, chips, etc) and I went through a huge steak phase, my family was kind of poor so we almost never got steak, it felt fancy to me.

He knew how to make the steak affordable.

So I would go find the thickest steak we had in the cooler and change the sticker price so instead of being like $11.99lb it was $1.99lb making it exponentially cheaper. I did this probably twice a week for over a year and was never caught.

That wasn’t exactly the honest thing to do, but it was really nice that he made sure he and his brother ate well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person used reduced stickers to save money.

Another person made some extra money at Lowe’s.

Here’s a person who did the exact same thing.

This person’s friend gave them a big discount.

Another person also bought steak at a discount, but in a less shady way.

That was a confession you could bite your teeth into!

