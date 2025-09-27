Teen’s Mom Invited Her New Boyfriend, Who She’s Only Met Once, To Stay For The Holiday Weekend, But When The Teen Said She Wasn’t Comfortable, Her Mom Got Defensive

Blended families and new relationships can be tough, especially when everything feels like it’s moving faster than you’re ready for.

So, what would you do if your mom was still in the middle of a divorce and already wanted her new boyfriend, someone she’s only met in person once, to stay the entire holiday weekend in your home?

Would you stay quiet for your mother’s sake? Or would you push back and let her know it made you uncomfortable?

In the following story, a teenager finds herself in this exact dilemma and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not wanting my newly divorced mother’s boyfriend in our home yet? My mother (48F) began divorcing my father last year and is still in the process. Due to some circumstances, I (16F) live mostly with my mother and visit my father whenever I want at the moment, while waiting for court hearings and whatnot. She began speaking to a man a few months ago online, which I am completely fine with, and she is working a lot on herself when it comes to her self-care. I don’t know much about the man, but I won’t discuss the little I know about him for privacy reasons and will refer to him as Josh. Josh and my mother had been talking for months and claimed a relationship status around January of this year, I believe. I didn’t mind it that much, but I just found it odd that you would refer to somebody you have only met once in person as your boyfriend, but I tried not to dwell on the topic too much with my mother because she tended to get defensive about it.

Now, she wants him to come over again.

The first time they met was at our apartment, which my sister, Aisha (F22), and I were uncomfortable with. We both decided to stay over with our father overnight rather than have to deal with an unknown man in our home, whom we knew little about. We both understand how much she loves Josh and trusts him, but it hadn’t even been a year yet, and she wanted us to meet him. Meanwhile, we also have a younger brother who is eleven and is not aware of Josh’s existence (Josh’s visit occurred during my brother’s weekend stay with my father). Again, she now wants Josh to come over and stay with us in our apartment for the entire Labor Day weekend. It still has not been a year yet, and they only talk online, so Aisha and I were uncomfortable with this idea.

Her mother is enamored by this guy, but the daughters aren’t convinced.

My mother, however, refused to see our point of view and seemed more focused on having Josh over and having him meet us. Josh hasn’t shown much about his character, but he has never taken my mother out on an actual date, and on their first (and only) visit, he did not arrive with a gift or anything. I would not call us very materialistic folks, but at least flowers would’ve been nice. You could also assume what can occur when two adults are alone with each other, I suppose. I don’t want them not together, but I am uncomfortable with a new man walking around my home who has only seen my mother in real life once, especially after my father just recently moved out. Whenever we bring it up to my mother right now, she becomes defensive and even jokes about him moving in. I just need an outside voice besides my best friend and Aisha at the moment to see if it is actually unusual to bring your partner around your children after knowing them for less than a year and barely meeting in person. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why they feel like this.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

