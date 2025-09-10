Tenant Repeatedly Littered An Apartment’s Shared Garden, So One Fed-Up Neighbor Used Zip-Ties To Teach Her A Much-Need Lesson

Living in a densely populated building can make every minor irritation feel amplified.

One rude resident’s habit of tossing trash into communal hedges set the stage for a petty but calculated response by one fed-up neighbor.

Turns out, petty revenge ran in the family!

Read on for the full story.

Sharing my dad’s petty revenge trick I once saw a neighbor littering on purpose in my building’s garden. She basically threw some trash that was in her car into our hedge. So I picked the trash and put it on her windshield, lifting the wipers, thinking naively that she would notice someone saw her and use a trashcan.

But the neighbor didn’t seem to get the message.

The next morning, the car left, but the trash was laying on the parking spot. So I picked the trash up again and this time took it home. A couple of days later, I saw the car again (I live in a densely populated area with many buildings, so I don’t know exactly where she lives), and I decided to ask my dad for some advice. I asked him what I could do to her car without damaging it but still make sure she’d be annoyed as heck.

So she decided it was time to kick it up a notch.

He shared his petty but harmless trick: take a large zip tie, tie the two wipers (in lifted position) together, and tighten it as much as possible. I’m pretty sure my neighbor lives in a building, so she likely had to take the elevator back home to get some scissors. She was probably late for work that day. Of course, I left a note and the trash. I’ll never know if it ended up somewhere else, but the note stated that if I were to find the trash again, I’d make damages next time. Pretty sure she’s paranoid now.

Not all revenge needs to be destructive to be effective.

Even without confrontation, the message was clear: respect shared spaces or face minor but satisfying consequences.

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.

