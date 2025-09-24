Couple’s First Year Of Marriage Was An Absolute Disaster Because A Volcano Erupted, Their House Burned Down And Their Car Was Stolen… And There’s More!

The first year of marriage is often called the honeymoon period because the happy couple is still so excited that they are married.

This couple, however, might call their first year of marriage their nightmare period because of all that went wrong.

They made a video about it where they are lying on the floor together. The couple starts out by saying, “Alright guys, today is our wedding anniversary, and this is a recap. So, one year ago today, we got married. And then, we went to Hawaii for our honeymoon. And the volcano erupted. While we were there.”

Good thing they were safe! While not ideal, it would be cool to see.

He continues with their story, “We came back from our honeymoon, then what happened?”

She injects, “You crashed your car.”

Yikes! He goes on, “I got in a car accident, so that’s fun.”

Wow, the bad luck is real with this couple.

But wait, it gets worse. He says, “And then four days later, what happened? Our house burned down.”

As if having a house fire isn’t enough, they explain, “And then the next day, it relit. The house relit, and then that is when it was a total loss. And that is when we lost the cake. We lost our cake, so we can’t have our wedding cake one year later.”

As if that weren’t enough, things got even worse. They say, “And then, the car that you had to rent because you got in your car accident was stolen out of Canada, and you almost got arrested.” What!?!

Next, they bought their neighbor’s house, and something went wrong there, too. “I filled this house with gas. Gretchen almost blew it up because there was a natural gas leak. So, the fire trucks had to come back again. So, that was fun.”

This is getting crazier and crazier! And all this happened within the first year?

Finally, they get to the end of their year, saying, “Grandma died. Yeah, Gretchen’s grandma passed away. So, that’s our first year of marriage.”

Wow, this is one of the worst stories I’ve ever heard for a first year of marriage.

Fortunately, they seem to have a good attitude and sense of humor about the whole thing.

I guess they really meant ‘for better or worse.’

