‘The guy told me it was extremely dirty.’ – A Driver Laid A Perfect Trap For A Toyota Dealership Because They Always Try To Upsell Her On An Air Filter

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s sad, but most definitely true…

A lot of workers at car dealerships rip off customers and milk them for as much money as they can!

That’s why I stopped going to dealerships a long time ago and I go to an independent mechanic for my car troubles, FYI.

A TikTokker named Tiffany posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why she wasn’t happy with her Toyota dealership.

Tiffany said, “Every time I go get my oil change at the Toyota dealership, they tell me I need a cabin filter.”

She told viewers that she previously bought a filter and had a dealership worker install it. This cost her $62, but she decided to do things differently this time around…

Tiffany bought her own cabin filter for $15 before she went to the shop.

She planned to install it herself the day before her upcoming oil change to see if they were scamming her on purpose.

Tiffany posted a follow-up video and said, “Just as I expected, Toyota is running a cabin air filter scam.”

She explained, “The guy told me it was extremely dirty, I really needed to get it changed, and ‘Would I like to have that done today while I was there?’”

Tiffany continued, “I said, ‘Absolutely not, because here is the cabin air filter that is supposedly so dirty that it really needed to be changed today.’”

She added, “This is such a rip off. Why are they allowed to do this to people?”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Beware of sketchy car dealerships! There are a lot of them out there!

