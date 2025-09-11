Guy Bought His Sick Dad’s House, But Acted Like A Total Creep. So They Made Sure The House Was Gonna Stink When They Moved Out.

If you mess with someone’s parents, you better be prepared to pay the price…

Don’t mess with a depressed cancer patient. “In 2005, my dad moved up to Portland due to cheaper housing prices, but nobody else was in a position to move. I had a business raking in pretty good money + other personal reasons, my grandma got senile/dementia and needed round-the-clock care right as he was closing escrow (but when she stabilized we couldn’t afford to bring her up since now she needed 15 meds and we’d have to pay out-of-pocket for her transition). That left my stepmom to go up there with him, but they divorced 3 years later, so in late 2008 it was just him and 2 Bengal cats.

To make things worse, he was a level-headed guy, but his health rapidly deteriorated with arterial collapse, high blood pressure that he had every single side effect from, including depression and thoughts of offing himself that he acted on that never went away, his full physical never tested his blood sugar but it skyrocketed to 700 on one ER visit and all the complications that came with it, and cancer as the cherry on top. With the medical bills, he couldn’t sustain a job due to frequent hospitalization and was on disability, and around 2012, my computer repair business collapsed and got a job that can barely sustain myself, let alone have a budget to go out there and at least visit the poor guy for the weekend, so he had no choice but to sell the house. At the same time, the housing market slowed down (especially Portland), there was a crack house up the street that devalued the neighborhood, my dad had a knack for kitschy décor wasn’t particularly tasteful. He was on the medical marijuana program so the house always smelled like chronic and he had a few plants growing, and last but not least, since he couldn’t even afford to move, he had to depend on the proceeds of the house to afford his new living arrangements. All of that made his house a hard one to sell. So, after 5 months he finally sells off the house to this guy that was a bit of a jerk from the get-go, but beggars can’t be choosers.

The contract said to give him 14 days after closing escrow to move out, but instead of waiting for that 14th day, the new owners loads up a U-Haul the split second it closed escrow, parks it in front of the house and instead of nicely helping my frail, still-recovering-from cancer, they even go as far as breaking in and goading him; my dad even almost shot him since he thought he was a burglar. Of course, getting Portland PD involved was useless as they said it was a civil issue instead of treating it as harassment. THE REVENGE. Me, a few of my friends that knew his plight and of course his buddies put our heads together and put up all sorts of ways to screw with the house: He went to the bathroom in most of the HVAC floor vents.

Threw clumps of his cat’s excrement into the HVAC vents as well (which owing to the smell, it gave them carte blanche to go to the bathroom on the vents too). Went into the attic and hid a cheap MP3 player+speakers above the master bedroom to turn itself on that played a creepy sound like scratches, animal noises and even spooky laughs every few hours at night (by getting a timer for the speakers to turn on at 1 AM, then I made a 2-hour long silent MP3 track and sent it via DropBox. I spent the entire afternoon walking him through it all over the phone and TeamViewer on his computer, and it’s probably the most expensive and involved prank, but it’s worth it), Removed the pins from certain door hinges. Unscrewed the faucet aerators just enough to jet out if you turn it on. Subscribed to inappropriate magazine and controversial publication we can think of (such as the KKK) to be sent to that address. Poured Stump Out on the larger trees (one of his friends was a gardener who of course, specialized in stump removal). AND Dumped a few open cans of tuna between the wall studs.”

