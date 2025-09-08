The McDonald’s Snack Wrap Is Back, But For A Lot Of People The Value Isn’t There

I ate a lot of snack wraps in college, and when I saw that they were back, my interest was piqued.

In fact, no lie, I just ate one like a couple of hours ago.

I’ll save my verdict for the end, but in the meantime, here’s a review from TikTok user @rawr_its_paige:

“What is this? This is not the McDonald’s snack wrap of 10 years ago. Now, I know that I am not the Paige of 10 years ago. I have changed. So the look of this is rightfully going to change. Okay, I get it. I feel like this tortilla shell is a little thicker. And this of course, is not the ‘selects.’ This is their new chicken tender whatever McCrispy nonsense.”

“Um, it smells. You know, it smells right? Uh, but I, I’m. I’m a little bit worried because, um, one of my ’tism traits is that if something does not taste the same, I’m gonna pick up on it immediately. And then my brain is just gonna focus on that. And so this will not be safe for me like it was 10 years ago. These are what got me through college 15 years ago. Okay? So I’m just. I’m preparing my brain that it’s not gonna be. It’s not gonna be the same. But I’m trying to withhold judgment until I taste it.”

“So here you have it. The McDonald’s snack wrap in ranch. Cause I am very white and I can’t eat spicy things. Um, here we go. Cheers.”

“This is, um. Maybe it’s just a bad one. Maybe I just. Maybe. No, it was a good try, McDonald’s, but you’re not. You’re not getting this past me. This is not a snack wrap. This is like a snack wrap junior. Um, this is. This is something dressed up like a snack wrap for Halloween. Okay, uh, this is. This is not the snack wrap. Try again, McDonald’s. Try again.”

The word “rubbery” came up a lot in the comments.

Also, dry.

The tendies are subpar, they say.

It’s time to fire up the grill.

Honestly, I’m gonna go against the grain a little here and say I think they’re pretty good.

Especially the spicy ones.

But I seem to be very much in the minority on that.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.