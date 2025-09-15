Their AirBnb Host Wouldn’t Give Them A Refund, So They Reported Them And They Got A Hefty Fine

Are Airbnb hosts even trying anymore?

Filthy AirBnB and arrogant host. “This was quite a few years ago, we went to our first AirBnB and arrived late in the evening, the facilities were horribly dirty.

In the bathroom, across from the toilet was what looked like vomit on the wall. There was old food in the kitchen/refrigerator. There were dirty fingerprints all over the cupboards, fridge, stove, etc. The bed was unmade and the sheets looked used. The second bed frame squeaked loudly every time you moved so bad that I had to put the mattress on the floor to sleep. We complained to the host and she said that she pays a cleaning service to do that and grudgingly brought over new sheets and towels. When we complained about the vomit, she said it was a paint stain which it wasn’t because I cleaned it up. Because it was late at night, we stayed the night then asked for our money back as we had originally planned on staying a week. She told us that we had to cancel the booking when in fact she was supposed to.

When we cancelled we found out that we were docked an extra day penalty because we had cancelled early. If she had cancelled, then we wouldn’t receive the extra day penalty. We left the next day. When we discussed it with the host about getting a refund for the extra day she refused then told AirBnB that we were difficult and that she had kicked us out. We argued with AirBnB for months to no avail as they believed the host even though we had sent them pictures. Their policy was that since we cancelled, we were penalized.

I happened to notice that the city where the AirBnB was had an online registry of licensed secondary suites. I looked up the AirBnB address and it was an unregistered suite which meant that it was never inspected and hadn’t paid the city licensing fee. I made a complaint to the bylaw officer with details of the suite and pictures showing the rear entrance. The AirBnB host received a $2,000 fine plus had to go through the inspection procedure for another junk of change. All for not refunding $150 for the extra day.”

