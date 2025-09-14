Boss Demanded To See Proof Of Every Little Thing At Work, So They Bombarded His Phone With Thousands Of Pictures

Ask and you shall receive!

Want pictures of all the transactions and deposits, you got it! “Once upon a time, I worked for a boss who would try to passively micromanage my work. I was the manager of multiple locations and I would handle everything that is related to the store. The cash, vendor invoices, profits and everything in between.

When I first took up this position, they expected me to learn everything on my own, no proper training, no one to reach out to if I was stuck at something. However, gradually, I picked it all up and mastered every single entry and transaction. When this manager started seeing my progress, he started asking me all the unnecessary “why’s” and “How come this and how come that?”. Then he started questioning my accounting and said “From this point on, I want pictures of all the transactions that you handle.”

Say no more….. For the next few months, I would bombard his phone with every little transaction detail and tag him in everything that I was doing. If something’s not taken care of and the upper management questions me, I’d simply say “I asked my boss but he never responded”.

Eventually, this boss called me one day and asked me to stop sending him pictures because his phone is now lagging due to low storage and that he has to spend a lot of time deleting those thousands of pictures. I know this is not even close to some of the posts here but malicious is malicious I guess.”

