Coworker Was Rude, So They Messed With The eBay Business He Was Running From The Office

I used to work with a guy who ran a real estate business on the side of the place we were actually supposed to be working at…

And it seemed like he never did any actual work that our company was paying him to do.

It was crazy!

He’d take phone calls all day and step away from the office to focus on his OTHER job.

This story reminded me of that guy, but this worker showed him the error of his ways.

Check out what happened!

The Postman Always Rings Twice. “Around 15 years ago I worked in an office with a guy who had a laser printer installed in his office because he “needed it”. If anyone sent jobs to “his” printer he would chew them out, even though we only had one other laser printer and it was on the other side of the office. He was an obnoxious jerk, and universally not liked.

A ha!

We discovered the need for the laser printer; he was selling stuff on eBay and was printing mailing labels on the printer. I had to drop off a ream of printer paper on the table with his printer, and noticed an eBay mailing label. He was in a meeting, so I took it to a copier and quickly made a copy before putting his label back in the printer tray. I then used it to mail a box of pens to the recipient, and went to the post office to submit it. I was back in the office before his meeting was over. When he posted his package, using the same shipping label, it would be returned to him, and he would have to pay for another shipping label.

LOL.

Plus, the delivery arrived late and eBay would ding him. He never mentioned anything at work, because he was breaking rules to run his eBay business there. Over the next six months I did this three more times. I’m pretty sure he had no idea how that was happening.”

This fella should’ve kept his side hustle out of the office!

Or at least been nice to the people keeping his secret.

