Their Mom Has Been Dating A Married Man, So They Finally Called Her Out On Being A Mistress

If your mom were a widow and started dating someone new, it might take awhile to adjust to the idea of your mom with another man, but in today’s story, it’s even more complicated because this person’s mom is dating a married man.

What makes it even more wild is that the mom has known the whole time that he’s married, and his wife seems to know about her too.

Keep reading to see why this person is wondering if it was a good idea or a bad idea to tell their mom that she’s nothing more than a mistress.

AITA For telling my mom she is nothing but a mistress. Backstory: my dad has been dead for almost 4 years. Significant age difference (he was 18 years older) so she was a caregiver for the last 5 years. She is now early 60s. She started “seeing” a man that she met through fb dating while my dad was still alive. Fast forward. Her and let’s call him Bob are “together”.

Here’s the deal with Bob…

Bob is from another country, but has PR in Canada. They dated for 6 months, and then he moved in with my mom. He has significant health issues and so has not been working, she has been the sole financial provider, he has not had a drivers license etc. He then brought his FAMILY over from other country which included: WIFE and three older children.

He had clearly been lying to OP’s mom.

My mom knew about this, but claimed they had been separated for years and there was nothing romantic. Bob brings his family here, and moves out from my mom’s house into an apartment with wife and children to help them “settle”. Kept telling my mom it would only be a few months. It has now almost been a full year.

OP’s mom still hangs out with Bob.

To complicate matters, they opened a store together in the local mall. Selling wares from his home country. I don’t believe it’s exceptionally profitable, and now my mom who has a full time job and should be retiring is spending many evenings and weekends running the store while he is with his family. They all do multiple activities together, but he immediately stopped showing any affection towards my mom (which was minimal to begin with) as soon as the wife moved to Canada.

OP told their mom the truth.

I basically said in a baffled state enough is enough, this isn’t a relationship and told her she was nothing but a known mistress who his wife is tolerant enough of to keep around as a cash cow. AITA? Do I just let it go and let her live in this delusional state. I’m worried it’s going to have some serious financial, emotional and mental consequences.

OP’s mom sounds delusional. Bob doesn’t love her. He is just using her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

OP might’ve been able to phrase it differently.

This person offers a suggestion.

Another person argues that this mother isn’t really a mistress.

This person agrees that she’s not a mistress but she is being scammed.

OP needs to stop this before it gets even worse.

This mom sounds blinded with love.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.