Their Mom’s Hoarding Has Gotten Too Awful To Live With, So They’re Officially, Subtly, Running Away From Home

A while back, the neighbors who lived below me in my building got evicted (as far as I can tell, they hadn’t paid rent in like, a year.)

But it turns out that’s not the only thing they were neglecting, because quickly I started to notice roaches popping up in my apartment.

I tried a few traps, but they just kept coming.

Turns out the lower apartment had been super infested, and now that it was empty and unheated, they were migrating to me in search of food and warmth.

Ultimately, fumigating both levels took care of the problem, but roaches are nothing to mess with.

They’re tenacious, and they can absolutely ruin a living situation, like in this story…

AITA: Mom’s a hoarder and I pointed it out So we’ve got roaches! We’ve officially crossed into the point of infestation.

Yuck yuck yuck. But it gets worse.

Until a week ago I lived at home with my parents. For years we’ve lived with so much stuff in the house that there’s doors that we can’t open, but it was fine. Then we developed roaches and they were at least kind enough to stay out of my room. The exterminator has been coming around for years but keeps telling us that as long as there’s all these things in the house, they’ll never leave.

A familiar pattern emerged.

About a week ago I found 1 roach in my room. Then another. Then two more. And the last straw was when I was heading out the door, tried to kill one, and it landed IN my bag and I had to leave my things behind.

Now, they’re doing everything they can to get away.

Because of this I decided to stop being at home and I’ve been spending all my time in my car, at friend’s houses, the mall. Yesterday they asked me why I don’t want to be at home anymore and I told them. To which my mom answered that there’s nothing she can do and proceeded to shut down. I tried to find solace in my dad and he told me to shut my mouth.

So, a thoroughly neglectful environment.

So here I am. Asking my question to the world. Am I the ******* for pointing out my mom is the reason we still have roaches?

One important bit of context: the person writing this story is an adult who has been living with their parents due to some life complications.

Let’s see what the comments say:

The minute hoarding starts, it’s already bad, because it’s going to snowball.

You gotta get out, bud.

Seriously, fly the coupe.

Hoarding is a mental disorder, and it’s important to be compassionate about that.

However, there’s no helping someone who doesn’t want to be helped.

Since you have to means of compelling her to get treatment, your only option is to protect yourself.

