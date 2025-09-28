Their Township Banned Leaf Burning, So One Grandfather-Grandchild Duo Took To The Open Road And Let Nature Do The Work

Sometimes new rules force people to get inventive.

So when one rural township banned leaf burning, one grandfather and grandchild found a creative loophole to get rid of the leaves.

Read on for this wholesome tale of malicious compliance!

Can’t burn leaves? Then we will redistribute them. I’m reminiscing because my grandpa (89) recently had a stroke. A few years back in the fall, when he was in better health, we would rake up all the leaves in his large yard.

But soon the township they lived in threw an unexpected curveball.

However, the township said we couldn’t burn them like we usually did—a new law or something on the books. Now, being that we live in a very rural area, my grandpa didn’t like this.

Regardless, the grandfather still wanted to follow the rules.

He was in his seventies at this point, and I think I was barely a teenager. But he was also a lawyer for years before he retired, so the law had to be followed. Anyways, we didn’t feel like taking load after load of leaves to the dump. But we couldn’t burn them.

So together they found a clever loophole.

So we loaded them high into the back of grandpa’s pickup. Not wanting to go to the dump, I said, “Grandpa, let’s just drive until they all blow away.” And so we did.

The grandchild looks back on this memory with fondness.

It was glorious—me riding shotgun and my seventy-year-old grandpa (he was probably closer to 80 at the time, to be honest) driving down the country road with the tailgate down, watching all those leaves blow out into the fields behind us. We had great fun doing it and still talk about it to this day. Can’t burn the leaves, you say? Alright, then we’ll redistribute them.

Well that’s one way to get rid of some unwanted leaves!

It may not have been the most orthodox solution, but it’s one this grandchild will remember forever.

After all, a little harmless mischief is good for the soul!

