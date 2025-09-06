Kids Don’t Want To Have A Relationship With Their Stepmother, And They Don’t Care How Upset That Makes Her

Jeez, talk about a guilt trip…

AITA for making my step-mom cry because I don’t feel like talking to her? “My step mom has anxiety and rejection sensitivity disorder. I would not consider my relationship with her as close. My dad introduced us multiple times and we even lived together but I found other living arrangements. She was very nice but we never bonded. Background on me is that I don’t like talking.

I don’t text or make phone calls just to chat and I only go out once a year. I want to make it clear that It’s not because I dislike anyone and I don’t have a secret social life. I genuinely don’t get any pleasure from being around other people and I never have. The conflict began when I stopped living with my family. She started venting that I did not like her, leading to long paragraphs from my father about how awful I made her feel. He put his foot down and demanded I text her.

Out of respect, I have been replying to the things she says at least once. This worked up until my sister graduated recently. My sister has been struggling post-high school so I drove up to spend time with her. This isn’t normal for me but I have been trying my best to be there for her. The day I arrived, my step mom broke down.

She cried that I never help her with anything and I don’t like her. I defaulted to apologizing and my social issues. She refused to talk it out but continued to cry for the rest of the day. Every night after that, she would cry from her room, telling my dad it was my fault.

From then on, anytime she learned I was texting my sister she would break down. My dad left me many voicemails about how I was breaking her heart with my selfishness and being cruel. She started sniffling in the background of my calls with my sister, making me panic and hang up to avoid her. I tried explaining my social tendencies again via text but she completely ignored them.

After two weeks of it, my social battery was so drained that I was too nervous to check up on my sister. When I realized how much it was affecting me, I just gave up. I left my dad’s texts on read and let her cry. I sent a message explaining I don’t care if I’m hurting her feelings anymore. I don’t know this woman and her behavior is starting to make me uncomfortable. I don’t want to speak to her, I don’t enjoy speaking to her and I feel like she’s trying to guilt trip me. I’ve explained I have no interest in socializing with her and it’s not my fault if that upsets her. I re-iterated that we weren’t close and I didn’t care all that much about her emotional issues.

I was kinda rude and told her to get a grip and seek therapy. Since then, she’s been crushed. She hasn’t acted like herself and started self-isolating. She only talks to complain about how much I dislike her. Despite all of that, I won’t speak to her. I am at a point where I don’t care if I am making her sad because it’s a personal problem. My father now wants to cut me off for good and my extended family have begged me to just be the bigger person.”

It’s a fact of life…you can’t force people to have relationships!

