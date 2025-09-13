They Dropped A $700 Down Payment On A Group Trip, But Now That They Can’t Go, Are They Right To Expect A Refund?

How much is $700 to you?

I mean, objectively, the number is the same to all of us, but how bad would LOSING $700 feel to you?

For some, it’s nothing. For others, an inconvenience. And for still others, it’s devastating.

Given how YOU’D feel about that loss, how far would you go, and what would you demand, to get it back?

Here’s the story.

AITA for asking the trip organizer for a refund after she replaced me with someone else? I was supposed to go on a group trip with 8 people in July. The cost was split into two payments, one due in April and one in June. I sent the first payment of $700 in April.

But then, a bummer occured.

In May, two months before the trip, I had to back out for personal reasons. Another person also dropped out around the same time, also after paying the same first installment. This left the group with 6 people.

This is starting to feel like I’m going to be asked to solve a word problem soon.

I told the organizer right away and asked if I could get at least part of my payment refunded. She said no because the remaining group would have to split the cost of my second installment, and it wasn’t her responsibility to find someone else to take my place. I accepted this, even though $700 is a lot of money to me.

Fair enough, I suppose.

But the situation has changed yet again.

However, I just learned that she did end up finding two replacement people, so the group was back to 8. As I see it, that means either those new people went for cheaper because of my $700, or the organizer charged them the full amount and kept the difference. With this in mind, I feel like I should get at least some of my money back, since the “extra cost” the group had to cover because of me wasn’t a problem in the end. AITA for asking the organizer to return at least part of my $700?

People responded in the comments:

Others said “give it a try.”

Many scolded them for daring to plan a trip with friends.

But then there’s this take:

That REALLY sums it up as far as I’m concerned.

Like, sure, proper plans with insurance are better, blah blah blah, but at the end of the day, either someone else is going on this trip on your dime, or the organizer is pocketing your money.

In either case, the organizer is in the wrong, and should rectify this.

