Husband And Wife Have Been Going To Couple’s Therapy For Months, But A Lack Of Progress Made Him “Snap” And Walk Out

AITA for walking out of couples therapy After 5 months of weekly couples therapy, I (39M) haven’t noticed any changes in my wife’s (39F) behavior. She called an emergency session this morning and we essentially resolved it with me agreeing to do what I always do in this particular situation concerning in-laws. Then I asked, since you have asked me to do or change so many things in therapy, what have you done to improve our relationship?

She responded by saying she has been in survival mode and started crying. Then I stated what I have observed her doing different (which was like 3 days of the last 5 months in total). She made some excuses and I said so you’ve done nothing. Then the therapist took over and asked her what she is working on, even if I don’t see it. Then she said, “I don’t want to . . .” and I snapped. I didn’t even catch the full sentence.

Rather than say anything, I go up l, said thanks for the session goodbye y’all and walked out. AITA for walking out of couples therapy after hearing my wife say she doesnt want to do anything to make our relationship better after 5 months of therapy?

