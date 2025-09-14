She’s Been Trying To Plan A Date, But Something Always Comes Up On His End. Now She’s Had Enough, And Is Considering Giving Up On Him Altogether.
Let’s be real: dating is hard.
It’s not just meeting people, which is difficult enough as it is.
It’s the trying to gauge whether the awkward person sat across from you (or chatting to you online) might actually be the person you want to spend the rest of your life with.
Because yes, it’s always awkward.
And the woman in this story has been trying. She’s been trying really hard to figure out whether the friendship she’s developed could blossom into a successful romance.
But the man she’s dating seems to be making things even more confusing than they would otherwise be.
Read on to find out what is leading her to consider calling it off entirely.
WIBTA for cancelling a date because they said they would be late?
I (25, female) and my potential date, Gavin (22, male) have been friends for a couple months.
We met on a video game, but found out pretty early on that we live decently close to each other (about 25 minutes by car) so I’ve been inviting him out to little things I do with my friends, to try and get to know him in person.
The first one of these was a trip to an amusement park that he couldn’t make it to because he had to work.
The second was a lunch that I had planned for the four of us (my two real life friends, myself and Gavin) – and he didn’t make it because he barely slept the night before, and I told him I didn’t want him to die trying to drive tired.
Let’s see how their relationship progressed over time.
A few days ago, Gavin asked me to be his girlfriend, and I hesitated in my answer.
I do have feelings for Gavin, but I have trauma from past relationships, and I really enjoyed our friendship and was afraid of it ending.
I told him as much, we talked it out, and decided it would be a good idea to hang out more in real life before either of us decided one way or the other.
So, he asked me how my schedule was this week, it’s totally open because I’m self-employed, and we planned a time/date/place that worked for him.
Read on to see what happened with the date they planned.
The date was set for today, at 12pm, at a mall local to us.
I woke up about 30 minutes ago to a message from him on Discord, left early this morning (6:30am), that he might be late, and for me to not go until he lets me know he’s up.
Now, I could barely sleep last night because I was nervous and panicking (same thing happened with the lunch, I just get really anxious when I’m excited about something).
But I’m still up on time to make it to our date, and he’s already planned to oversleep.
Let’s see how his message and attitude made her feel.
I feel like him flaking on me for a third time – even if the first two times were understandable – is unacceptable, especially because this time, he okayed the time and place.
I feel like this is a level of disrespect that can only get worse from here, and that I should nip it in the bud by ending any talks of romance we had before.
So, would it be wrong if I cancelled it altogether and told him I don’t want to talk to him (romantically) anymore?
AITA?
It’s no wonder that she’s feeling disrespected, the way that he keeps cancelling their plans – especially with how much anxiety it’s causing her – must be making her feel quite unwanted.
Of course, it’s worth recognizing that he might be feeling anxious about the whole thing too, and his seemingly flaky nature could be masking his own nerves.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.
This person agreed that his behavior was a red flag.
And others thought that there could be something fishy going on.
Meanwhile, this Redditor thought her efforts would be better spent elsewhere.
Once is acceptable, twice is forgivable – but three times?
It’s no wonder she’s thinking of calling the whole thing off.
It’s clearly something the pair need to talk about together – if she likes him enough to still give him a chance.
But one thing is clear: it can’t keep going on like this.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.