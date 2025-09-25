Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerner’s Tattoos Really Mean, And It’s Hilarious

I’ve never understood the fascination with getting a tattoo you yourself can’t even read.

It’s supposed to be meaningful, I guess, but that’s ironic, since you yourself DO NOT KNOW THE MEANING of the thing on your skin.

Take a look at some examples from TikTok user @jessiez888:

“Gibberish.”

“Coffin.”

“Old cotton man.”

“Cockroach.”

“Refrigerator.”

“More failure.”

“Gibberish.”

“Soy sauce.”

“Inexplicably odd.”

“Cancer, father, mom, dad, brother, younger brother, younger sister. No older sister?”

“Chicken soup.”

“I don’t know, I don’t speak chinese.”

“Captain, my destiny.”

“Love, beauty, strength.”

“Love, beauty, wisdom.”

Turnabout is fair play?

Maybe some of these were on purpose.

I do love me some soy sauce.

Poor guy.

I admit that I have thought about getting a tattoo in non-English characters that means “what does your tattoo mean?” so that every interaction I have with a new person for the rest of my life can be a Who’s On First routine.

