Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerner’s Tattoos Really Mean, And It’s Hilarious
by Ben Auxier
I’ve never understood the fascination with getting a tattoo you yourself can’t even read.
It’s supposed to be meaningful, I guess, but that’s ironic, since you yourself DO NOT KNOW THE MEANING of the thing on your skin.
Take a look at some examples from TikTok user @jessiez888:
“Gibberish.”
“Coffin.”
“Old cotton man.”
“Cockroach.”
“Refrigerator.”
“More failure.”
“Gibberish.”
“Soy sauce.”
“Inexplicably odd.”
“Cancer, father, mom, dad, brother, younger brother, younger sister. No older sister?”
“Chicken soup.”
“I don’t know, I don’t speak chinese.”
“Captain, my destiny.”
“Love, beauty, strength.”
“Love, beauty, wisdom.”
@jessiez888
Westerners’ Chinese tattoos be like #funny #chinese #tattoo
Turnabout is fair play?
Maybe some of these were on purpose.
I do love me some soy sauce.
Poor guy.
I admit that I have thought about getting a tattoo in non-English characters that means “what does your tattoo mean?” so that every interaction I have with a new person for the rest of my life can be a Who’s On First routine.
