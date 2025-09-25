September 25, 2025 at 6:49 am

Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerner’s Tattoos Really Mean, And It’s Hilarious

by Ben Auxier

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

I’ve never understood the fascination with getting a tattoo you yourself can’t even read.

It’s supposed to be meaningful, I guess, but that’s ironic, since you yourself DO NOT KNOW THE MEANING of the thing on your skin.

Take a look at some examples from TikTok user @jessiez888:

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Gibberish.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Coffin.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Old cotton man.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Cockroach.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Refrigerator.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“More failure.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Gibberish.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Soy sauce.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Inexplicably odd.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Cancer, father, mom, dad, brother, younger brother, younger sister. No older sister?”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Chicken soup.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“I don’t know, I don’t speak chinese.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Captain, my destiny.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Love, beauty, strength.”

Jessie translating Chinese tattoos

TikTok/jessiez888

“Love, beauty, wisdom.”

@jessiez888

Westerners’ Chinese tattoos be like #funny #chinese #tattoo

♬ original sound – Chinese with Jessie

Turnabout is fair play?

2025 08 22 23 30 37 Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerners Tattoos Really Mean, And Its Hilarious

Maybe some of these were on purpose.

2025 08 22 23 29 49 Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerners Tattoos Really Mean, And Its Hilarious

I do love me some soy sauce.

2025 08 22 23 30 07 Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerners Tattoos Really Mean, And Its Hilarious

Poor guy.

2025 08 22 23 30 26 Chinese Teacher is Revealing What Westerners Tattoos Really Mean, And Its Hilarious

I admit that I have thought about getting a tattoo in non-English characters that means “what does your tattoo mean?” so that every interaction I have with a new person for the rest of my life can be a Who’s On First routine.

