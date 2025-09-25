‘This is where it gets really weird.’ – Secret Admirers Can Be Flattering, But This TikToker’s Experience Seems Like It Crossed A Line

Having a secret admirer might be flattering for a short time, but that line between secret admirer and stalker can get blurred very quickly.

This TikToker has been getting notes on his car for weeks from someone who claims to be his secret admirer, so he decided to share his experience with the world to see what people think he should do.

His video begins with him in his car, and he says, “So, if you are wondering what these are.”

He holds up a stack of papers.

He continues, “I have a secret admirer, and they leave a note on my windshield every day when I go to work. I wanted to leave one back and be like, ‘Look, I’m sorry, I have a girlfriend and I’m not interested.’ And I didn’t, and I wish I did earlier, because this is getting out of hand.”

He has quite a few notes and says that he has more in his house. He continues with the story, reading one of the notes, “Last week was depressing. So happy when I saw you again this week.” Yeah, that is a little weird.

Then he reads another, “I love watching you from a distance, but dream of what you would smell like up close.” Wow, that is out of line.

“I love that you are so confident to drive such a girly car.” (He explains that he is driving his sister’s car right now.)

So far they are a little out there, but still kind of cute. But things are about to take a turn.

For the next one, he says, “This is where it gets really weird, guys. This is where I get really concerned.” Yikes

“With such a beautiful physique, I doubt you need this, but save it for when we finally meet.”

He then holds up the note, and there is a little blue pill taped to it. He says, “Do you know what that is? Do you know what that is? That’s a performance-enhancing pill. That’s when I was like, ok. This is getting out of hand.”

Wow, that took a turn and became very inappropriate.

Things just keep getting weirder from there, but he ends the video by asking the audience, “I don’t know what to do. Do I call the police? I’m thinking about getting a dash cam. I don’t know!”

Wow, I think he should at least let the police know, just in case it escalates.

I also think he should put up a camera to see who is doing this.

Make sure to watch the full video below as he reads a few more notes that are even more disturbing.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this weird situation.

This person says at least they aren’t parking tickets.

I agree, this is a stalker, and they can be dangerous.

Now this commenter has a good idea.

While funny, he should be taking this very seriously.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!