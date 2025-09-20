Thrift Store Employee Notices An Envelope Hidden In The Donations, But They Never Told Anyone What Was Inside

Imagine working at a thrift store and getting the donations priced and ready to sell. If you found something valuable hidden amongst the donations, would you tell someone or keep it?

In today’s story, one thrift store employee decides to keep what they found. Let’s see how the story plays out.

I found $8,000 inside a bra box when I worked at a thrift store and never told anyone about it. Back in 2021, I worked at a small thrift store in my town. I was in charge of going through the socks, underwear, bras, shoes, purses, and bedding. Additionally, we would collect brand new stuff and hold them back for a “sale” we would have four times a year with all the brand new stuff.

Months went by between new item sales.

We happened to get six or eight brand new bras and one of my coworkers boxed them up for our sale.

At least four months went by between the time we boxed up these bras and the next time I saw them again, so they weren’t new, and if someone had noticed something was missing and came in asking for them back, we would try our best to find their items as long as we could. We never heard anything about them.

It was time to get ready for the sale.

A week before everything goes out onto the floor for the sale, we check everything over, make sure it’s priced, and price them if needed. These bras in their boxes were something that needed priced and I pulled one out of the box. Behind it was a thick bank envelope with nothing written on it.

It’s really surprising nobody noticed this was missing!

I opened a desk drawer and put the envelope inside there. I grabbed it when I went on my lunch break, and it was full of cash. After counting it, I realized it was $8,000 and put it in my bag without saying a word to anyone and didn’t tell anyone I worked with until I left there, and undersold how much it was by a LOT, telling them it was a few hundred.

The money wasn’t wasted.

I never heard anything about it and no one ever asked anything about the box, so I don’t think the person that donated even knew they did. Part of that money was used to help me get a car so I didn’t have to walk to work anymore.

Wow. Finders keepers, I guess. I wonder what the person who lost the money thought happened to it. I can’t help but think of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where Uncle Billy misplaces $8000 at the bank.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person’s dad misplaced a lot of money.

This person doesn’t think keeping the money was really stealing.

Always check your pockets!

This kid bought a lot of candy.

Another person decided to return a missing item to its owner.

Keeping lost money isn’t always stealing.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.