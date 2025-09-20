Trucker Thought Starting His Own Business Would Be Good For His Family, But After His Wife Had Doubts, The Couple Found Themselves At A Standstill

Big financial dreams can sound like golden opportunities, but they often come with risks hiding in the fine print.

AITA for considering starting a business after my wife has told me no? I (M29) drive truck for a living. I’m making about $90k a year and currently making about 75% of the household income.

But soon a new opportunity caught his attention.

I have the opportunity to purchase my own truck and subcontract for the company I’m with now, and gross nearly 4x what I am now, while still maintaining a similar time commitment. Not only would starting a trucking company be fairly low risk (in this situation), but it will also bolster our wealth exponentially.

However, his wife isn’t so sure about it.

She won’t explain why she’s so against it, even after five or six conversations about it. All I get is, “No” or, “It’s not happening.” AITA for wanting to pull the trigger on starting a business anyway?

He felt ready to take the leap, but was it really the right decision?

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

If anything, his wife’s hesitation should push him to think extra critically about the venture.

Someone who actually runs a business like this chimes in with some important considerations.

This truck driver offers a cautionary tale.

To this commenter, it doesn’t seem like this would-be business owner is properly assessing the risk.

He thought his wife’s hesitation was holding him back, but maybe it was his own naivety that was the real problem.

