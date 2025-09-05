United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

There are plenty of things to stress about when preparing for a flight.

But for many of you, this video from TikTok user @itsrubytravels will unlock a new one.

You’re welcome?

“Every traveller’s worst nightmare…” reads the caption.

But what does she look so shocked about?

At the top of her ticket, we see four letters (er, one letter?) – SSSS

But what does it MEAN?

Perhaps we’re still just renaming stuff.

Others had been there, though.

But the reality is…

Oh, that’s right.

We’re still in nightmare world.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!