September 5, 2025 at 8:47 am

United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

by Ben Auxier

@itsrubytravels at the airport

TikTok/itsrubytravels

There are plenty of things to stress about when preparing for a flight.

But for many of you, this video from TikTok user @itsrubytravels will unlock a new one.

You’re welcome?

@itsrubytravels at the airport

TikTok/itsrubytravels

“Every traveller’s worst nightmare…” reads the caption.

@itsrubytravels at the airport

TikTok/itsrubytravels

But what does she look so shocked about?

@itsrubytravels at the airport

TikTok/itsrubytravels

At the top of her ticket, we see four letters (er, one letter?) – SSSS

@itsrubytravels

not the 4 letters no traveller wants to see on their boarding pass 🫣✈️ #ssss #airportsecurity #airportlife #travel #traveltiktok #usa #travelusa #tsa #travelproblems #itsrubytravels

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

But what does it MEAN?

Screenshot 1 573ab8 United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

Perhaps we’re still just renaming stuff.

Screenshot 2 f94179 United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

Others had been there, though.

Screenshot 3 fdbd6c United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

But the reality is…

Screenshot 4 823750 United Airlines Passenger Saw Something Weird On Her Plane Ticket, But What Does it Mean And Why Is She Freaked Out?

Oh, that’s right.

We’re still in nightmare world.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter