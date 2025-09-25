Upstairs Neighbor Parks Bicycle In Front Of Downstairs Neighbor’s Door, So The Downstairs Neighbor Moves The Bicycle Out Of The Way

Imagine a neighbor blocking your door with one of their belongings.

If talking to the neighbor didn’t help, would you move the item or learn to live with it in your way?

In today’s story, the item is a bicycle, and these two neighbors are not happy with each other. Is it too much to ask NOT to have a bicycle blocking your door?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for moving my neighbor’s bike out of my doorway? I live in a small apartment building with four units. Last week, my upstairs neighbor started storing their bike in the hallway right in front of my door.

This is a problem.

Its blocking my way and I’ve already tripped over it twice. I asked them politely to move it, and they said it’s just temporary but it’s still there a week later. I moved it against the wall so I could pass, and now they are mad at me for touching their property. AITA?

The neighbors are the ones who messed up. It’s not like OP damaged the bike, just moved it out of the way, like they should’ve done to begin with.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbor needs to keep their bike in their apartment.

There are a lot of ways to mess up a bicycle.

OP could call the fire department.

This person offers a suggestion.

Here’s what happened when this person’s neighbor did the same thing.

The neighbor better move the bike before someone else does.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.