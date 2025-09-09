Watch This TikToker Transform An Old Oversized Shirt Into The Hottest Fashion

Clothes come in and out of fashion over time, and people change styles and sizes throughout their lives, so it seems like you are always having to buy something new for your wardrobe.

This TikToker loves taking old clothes and giving them new life with her amazing sewing skills.

In this video, she is working on a shirt. She begins the video by saying, “Upcycling an oversized shirt into the viral Ganni Blouse. So, this is the original shirt I was working with, and I started by deconstructing the whole shirt. And of course, this shirt had to have been sewn together with French seams, making the painstaking process of unstitching just that much longer.”

The next step, she says, “I made the left arm whole smaller and removed a lot of the excess fabric at the shoulder seam, and now I’m just trying it on to see if I’m happy with the fit before doing the same on the other side.”

It is really amazing watching her work on this shirt. She is very skilled.

She continues with her work, saying, “I was happy with the sleeves, so now I’m just making the ruffle frilly bit that goes at the bottom of the shirt.” She is really good at this. She continues, “Now, moving on to making the bow ties for the shirt. I was really worried that I didn’t have enough fabric left for these, but it turned out that I had the perfect amount.”

What a transformation! This is amazing.

At the end of the video, she tries on the shirt, and it looks amazing. She comments, “I am so pleased with how this upcycle turned out.”

She is clearly very talented, not just at sewing, but also at making her videos fun and engaging.

It is really cool watching her work through the whole process.

Make sure you watch the video as well.

The people in the comments loved her work.

This person says she is amazing.

The shirt really was stunning.

She is extremely talented.

If I could sew like this, I don’t think I’d ever buy clothes again.

