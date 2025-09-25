What Does The Car You Buy Say About You? These Answers Might Make You Laugh (Or Cry).

Different cars have different reputations, and so do their drivers.

This TikToker made a quick video explaining what driving a specific manufacturer’s vehicle says about you, and it’s pretty funny.

She begins her video by saying, “Here’s what the manufacturer you’re driving says about you, let’s talk about it.”

She gets right into it, starting off by saying, “If you drive a Subaru, something about you just screams ‘I drive a Subaru.’ It’s one of two things: you’re either part of a cult or you’re part of a large community (which I support), but you identify as either L or Q.”

Hey now, I used to drive a Subaru…Was I in a cult?!

Next, she moves on to say, “If you drive a Buick, congratulations on being able to collect Social Security. And if for any reason I’m wrong and you’re not old enough to collect Social Security, someone who is definitely passed this down to you, and congrats on having a paid off car and no car payment. You are the real winner.”

Well, I can’t really say she is wrong on this one.

At the end, she does her last one, where she says, “If you drive a Nissan, you are just reckless. A menace to society if you will. For every 10 Nissans you see on the road, 7 out of 10 of them have damage or are not one solid color. Just slow down, for everyone’s sake. Just take it easy.”

That is too funny (and maybe a little too accurate?)!

Of course, it was all in good fun.

Check out the video below to see her full list of what you are like based on what you drive.

The people in the comments really seemed to love this video, check them out.

This person has a Hyundai and agrees with the video!

Ouch, talk about living the stereotype!

Buicks are nice cars, if we are being honest.

She got each car model spot on!

But now I’m worried I’m in a cult.

