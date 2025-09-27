What Salary Do You Need To Live Your Ideal Life? This Woman Crunches The Numbers And Comes Up With A Very Large Number.

If someone asked you how much money you would need to make per year to live your ideal life, what do you think you’d say?

Well, everyone’s different, but a woman named Rebecca took to TikTok to tell viewers about how she answered that important question.

In the video’s text overlay, Rebecca wrote, “What income do you need to live your ideal life?”

Heather broke down the numbers she had in mind.

She said $23,000 for her 401k account and $7,000 into her Roth IRA.

Rebecca said a $40,000 car was in order and that she planned on spending $8,000 per year on travel for her and her husband.

Next up was $5,000 per month for room and board, utilities, and taxes and $300 per month for things such as internet and phone.

Rebecca added that a $450 per month amount would need to be budgeted for exercise classes and other bills.

The TikTokker estimated about $12,000 for food and transportation, and she wanted to add another $20,000 for investments.

Rebecca said she also wants to have a separate $10,000 for Christmas and other random expenses.

After she added everything up, Rebecca was surprised by the number she came up with.

Rebecca said she’d need to make $215,000 per year to live her ideal life.

She added that she thought that number would be $60,000 when she was in high school.

Life in the real world ain’t all it’s cracked up to be…

Here’s the video.

She was WAY OFF in her calculations…

