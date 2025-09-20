A Retail Store Was Getting Robbed, But The Employees Called The Manger Instead Of Calling The Police

Imagine working in a retail store when there’s a robbery. What would you do? Would you call the police, try to stop the robber yourself, or something else entirely?

In this story, the employees do everything but call the police, and the former manager finds it all baffling.

Read on for all the details of this night at work.

Crazy retail Chronicles Soooo, I decided to start a page about all the crazy things I go through working in retail as a manager.

This one was over a year ago. I randomly got a call from an employee saying they were being robbed.

But, these employees handled this robbery very strangely.

Indeed somebody was robbing the pharmacy, but instead of hiding, or calling the police, one of my employees, stood in the middle of the sales floor freaking out and decided to call me INSTEAD OF THE POLICE.

One of my employees went up to the roof, and one of my employees ran back-and-forth, trying to tackle the guy. I had customers in the store just wanting their pictures, didn’t even care what was going on.

And this story gets every crazier!

I got to the store [right] as the police did to try and help the employees and deal with the aftermath.

Find out a year later that one of the employees that was there for the robbery. [They] knew the guy that robbed the pharmacy and also was stealing money from the store, which ENDED up being OVER $20,000 (that is a completely different story time)

Does Reddit have any crazy workplace stories to compare this to? What do they think about this drama? Let’s check out some of the comments below and find out what everyone else has experienced.

One person criticized the manager for not training the staff properly for emergency situations.

Another sympathized with the employees.

One person admitted to doing something a bit strange themselves in the retail environment.

This is why you always train your staff well — anything can happen on any given day!

