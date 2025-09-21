A Rude Customer Lied About Her To The Manager, So A Customer Service Professional Hid The Items The Customer Wanted And They Were Escorted Away By Security

People who work in customer service know all too well that customers aren’t always pleasant to deal with.

What would you do if a customer lied about you to your manager and tried to get you in trouble, even though you were trying to help them?

That is what happened to the customer service professional in this story, so she took the items the customer wanted, and hid them in the back so she wouldn’t be able to get them even when she returned the next day.

Snail gel face cream So about five years back I used to work in a health store which sold face creams with supposed health benefits.

One day a very well dressed and spoken lady came in. Instead of asking for whatever item she was looking for she procedure to huff and make exasperated noises as she looked up and down the shelves. After a couple of minutes I went over to the lady to ask if I could help. She huffed, looked me up and down and then said no.

I went over to the till to serve customers as the lady proceeds to walk around the beauty aisle for another ten minutes huffing and mumbling under her breath. After another couple of minutes she storms over to the till, barges in front of a customer I am serving and asks where the snail gel cream is.

I politely explain I am serving a customer and will be with her in a minute but she glares at me and starts muttering that she will not wait all day. At this point the line is now empty. At this point the supervisor who has been in the back walks out. She heads straight for the supervisor who is covering the store that day and proclaims she is here for snail gel but the staff are rude and have refused to help her.

She said all of this while looking at me. The supervisor explains that the cream is out of stock but we can check the system to see when the cream will be in. I quickly check the system and see two pots will come in the next day. At this point the lady asks if we can keep one back for her. I reassure her we will in front of the supervisor who apologizes to the lady for her wait to talk to the staff.

The lady sweetly says it is no problem and then brings over some items she gathered from the store. The supervisor leaves. I serve her and apologize to her again. She says nothing, looks me up and down again and then walks away muttering ‘dumb *****’.

So, the delivery comes the next day and sadly the snail gel cream didn’t come. They were ‘accidentally’ left in the bottom of a tote and six large totes were placed on top for them to be returned to the depo. See the thing was that the stores ordering system was automatic. For every item which went out, another would be ordered in. We could not override this and until the stock take and the item was declared as missing, the system could not automatically reorder it.

People could still do click and collect for any item on the website to the store but they had to pay. I finished my shift but I heard off of a coworker that a lady came in and lost it that there was no snail gel cream which was ‘promised’ for her. Nobody knew anything about a cream being kept back and the covering supervisor was back at his main store 50 miles away.

She supposedly swore, called everybody imbeciles and ended up being escorted off by security after pushing a display shelf down. Now I’m not condoning this. It sure was petty but oh well. If she wanted the cream so bad she could have ordered it from the website.

