Their Dad Betrayed Them And Their Late Mom, But It Wasn’t The Kid’s Behavior That Got Them Fired From Family Therapy

Losing someone you love is never easy, but when it happens as a kid you’re even less prepared with the coping skills and mechanisms to deal with this sudden change in your life.

If you’re lucky, you’ll have plenty of supportive and caring people around you who allow you to process your grief in your own time.

And that’s necessary, since the unexpected feelings might cause you to act in ways that you never imagined, especially if things keep changing – as was the case for the teen in this story.

However, if you don’t have the right people around you, things can go downhill very quickly.

AITA for telling others about the family therapist firing my dad and his wife? My mom died when I was eleven. I am now sixteen. My dad remarried last year. I didn’t like it and I acted up (I still don’t like it, full disclosure). But I was a terror and made life harder for them. I felt like dad betrayed me and my mom by marrying again and so fast too, but my biggest thing was they expected her to slot right in like she was suddenly my parent too and someone who got to make decisions for me. It was things like giving me new chores, telling me how to dress and what I should eat, where I should and shouldn’t go, trying to make me explain my homework to her and expecting to let her review it.

I hated stuff like that, and I would get so mad that I’d scream at her – and at dad when he backed her up. So I’d sneak out, I was rude to them, I wouldn’t listen to her and other stuff like that. My dad tried talking to me. But he talked to me before he met her too. He made promises about how it would be just us until I was ready to move out. He promised me he needed a lot of time before he could think about dating again because he loved my mom so much. Then he was already dating someone and they were getting married, and I was still 15 and couldn’t just leave. And not only that, but he was acting like she was now my parent too?

I felt like that wasn’t fair. He dated her and kept her from moving in at first, but they had clearly talked about how she’d be a parent once she moved in because they were on the same page with that stuff. When things were getting so bad that dad was worried I’d run away – I considered it, and I stayed out all night sometimes – he told us we needed family therapy.

Strike one in family therapy was that my dad and his wife refused the therapist’s suggestion of each of us getting solo sessions too. They just wanted the group sessions. Strike two was the way they would talk over me when I was asked what I would be okay with, or would like to see. The therapist said if me, the teen, could listen then so could they. Strike three was dad arguing back against the therapist and his wife calling her useless. Dad said she was not giving good advice and that he didn’t need to consult me on who could and couldn’t come into our home or help him parent me. He said he didn’t care if he sounded like an jerk to me, but he had decided his wife was deserving of equal respect and authority.

Strike four, which was the final strike, was they refused to compromise. I already had. I stopped being so disrespectful and getting into so much trouble. I did ignore my dad’s wife a lot because I couldn’t handle talking to her with how she talked to me, but I wouldn’t go anywhere without asking or stay out all night – and I stopped calling her names. But they refused to discuss her not being my parent. The therapist even told me if she got them to agree it would be re-evaluated and discussed more over time. That she might end up with some parental-like authority eventually. But they said she was staying my parent and they weren’t willing to discuss it. They told the therapist she was meant to make me get on board with that.

So the therapist told them they were wasting her time and she wouldn’t see us all anymore. She did say she’d continue to see me since I worked with her but my dad said no way and so none of us are going back. They’re mad that she fired them. I found it hilarious. I told my friends, I told different family members, I told the neighbor who dad would tell all our drama to before.

And my dad hates it.

He told me I’m trying to humiliate them and it’s personal business not public. I told him if he could tell people our business then so could I. He told me I was enjoying it too much. Then we got into another fight. But hey, I just went into my room instead of sneaking out. Dad and his wife are blaming me because dad’s side of the family are mad at them for getting fired from therapy. AITA?

This kid is absolutely not the problem here – in fact, their post-therapy behavior is the most mature of the entire family.

They are more than willing to make concessions and improve their behavior – but the dad and stepmom seem to think that they have no need to improve, that their toxicity is not a problem.

It’s so clear that they only entered family therapy to get the kid in line, rather than to work on making the family a cohesive unit.

This isn’t okay.

