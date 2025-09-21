Wife’s Relationship Was Strong Until Her Husband Betrayed Her, But He Won’t Accept Responsibility. Now He’s Claiming To Have Righted The Wrongs

Every relationship has its ups and downs, and just because yours is going through a rough patch doesn’t mean an inevitable end, nor does it mean that either of you are bad people.

In the roughest times, we can build something even stronger – if we work together of course.

But building that stronger relationship requires not only love, partnership, and a determination to go hand in hand through the rough and the smooth, but resilience, honest and self-awareness too.

And the woman in this story has suddenly seen her relationship hit one of those rough patches, thanks to a dramatic breach of trust on the part of her husband.

Unfortunately for their relationship though, he seems entirely unwilling to take accountability for his actions, much less to apologize.

Read on to find out what he did to betray her so severely.

AITA for telling my husband he was wrong for opening my Lorcana card boxes? I collect Lorcana cards, and I have one box from each chapter set aside and sealed. I never plan on opening these boxes; my husband came up with the idea when I first started collecting. These boxes sit in our basement, on a shelf, in his streaming room, which he says is also my Lorcana room. I also store my card binders in this room.

He started a stream about a year ago to sell Pokémon cards. When he realized how flooded the market is, he decided to take an interest in my Lorcana cards. Now he mostly sells Lorcana. I found out last night that he had taken some of my unopened boxes and opened them so he could have product to sell on his stream. He replaced the boxes before I noticed.

When I found out, I told him that was basically stealing. Not only was I upset he took the boxes and opened them, I was upset that he didn’t even ask me, so I didn’t even get to be the one to open them. However, he says its fine because he replaced them. AITA?

This is less about the Lorcana cards and more about her husband’s sneaky behavior.

The collection clearly means a lot to her, and it was his idea for her to keep unopened boxes!

He is clearly lacking empathy if he thinks treating his wife this way is okay.

This person pointed out exactly why replacing the box simply wasn’t good enough.

While others explained exactly how he’d broken her trust.

Some Redditors encouraged her to store her valuables elsewhere.

While this person encouraged her to think beyond the monetary value of the cards, about exactly how his behavior had made her feel.

Sure it’s disappointing to realize that something you thought was safe really wasn’t, but the real travesty here is the fact that he thought he had the right to tamper with his wife’s stuff without even asking her.

His behavior and lack of even trying to understand her feelings shows him as an entirely unempathetic husband, and suggests that he has very little respect for his wife and her belongings.

Replacing something isn’t the same as not stealing it in the first place, and it seems like the damage here stretches way beyond the collectables.

He’s broken her trust.

