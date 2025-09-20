Woman Claims Someone Is Following Her, So A Stranger Lets Her Hide In Their Apartment

If someone knocked on your door and asked to come inside, would you let them? What if they seemed scared and claimed someone was following them?

The person in this story was in that situation, and they’re still not sure if they did the right thing or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

I Let a Stranger Hide in My Apartment, and I Don’t Know If I Regret It This happened last year, and I still don’t know if I made the right call. It was around 11 PM, and I had just gotten home from a late shift. I live in a small apartment in a not-so-great part of the city, so I’m always a little on edge when walking home. That night felt… off.

As I was unlocking my door, I noticed a guy standing at the end of the hallway. He wasn’t doing anything, just standing there, but something about him made my stomach drop. I got inside, locked the door, and tried to shake it off. Not even five minutes later, someone knocked. Hard. I froze. It wasn’t my neighbor (she texts before coming over), and I don’t really have friends who drop by unannounced.

Then, a voice – “Please, can you just let me in for a second?” It was a woman. She sounded out of breath, almost panicked. I looked through the peephole, and there she was, maybe mid 20ish, wide eyes, glancing down the hall like she was being followed.

I know, I know, stupid move, but I cracked the door open just a little and asked her what is going on. She whispered that there’s a guy, he’s been following her since she left the train. She didn’t know where else to go from there. That’s when I realized. The guy I saw earlier… My heart was racing, but I stepped aside and let her in.

I locked the door immediately, turned off the lights, and we just stood there in the dark, listening. A few seconds later, heavy footsteps passed my door. Slow. Like someone was looking for something. Then… nothing. She stayed for about thirty minutes, just sitting on my couch, shaking. I offered her water, and we barely talked.

Eventually, she called a friend to come pick her up. When she left, she just said thank you and disappeared down the hall. I never saw her again. I don’t know if she was telling the truth. Maybe she was genuinely in danger. But I think about that night all the time, and I can’t decide if I did the right thing… or if I got really, really lucky.

