Woman Decided To Admit Her Secrets To A Stranger At A Corporate Party, But The Confessions Didn’t End When The Party Was Over

Imagine meeting a random stranger at a large work party. If you had been holding onto some painful secrets, would you pour your heart out to this stranger, or would you keep up the small talk?

In today’s story, one woman decides to unload all of her drama on a stranger, and it didn’t end there!

Let’s read all the details.

Met a random woman at a large corporate function and she confessed I was recently at a large corporate party with many people I didn’t know from different offices around the country. I was making small talk with the wife of someone I didn’t know and she started making humorous complaints about her husband. Nothing serious, typical middle age marriage jokes. We’re laughing and says “we’ve never before and we will probably never meet again, so can I tell you something I need to get off my chest?”

She made a big confession.

I say sure and she confesses that she had a years-long affair that ended about 2 years ago. I smile and say that’s not uncommon and not so bad. She then gets very serious and says that’s not the bad part. He recently died of cancer and she so wanted to see him before he died but she couldn’t (her husband actually knew about the affair, but his wife never did).

The woman had trouble holding back her emotions.

She was on the verge of tears saying she couldn’t even go to the funeral, but she did go to his grave afterwards. She couldn’t talk to her husband about it, she couldn’t talk to anyone. I wanted to ask her more questions, but she stopped me. She got herself together and left to join her husband.

The confessions didn’t stop at the corporate party.

Before the evening ended she talked to me again, with other people around. Big smile on her face saying what a great fun conversation we had. She asked to exchange numbers, which we did. She started texting me 2 days later, giving me a bit more details about the affair, explaining that she really loved the guy and missed him terribly. And then told me that her marriage was miserable and that she believes her husband is really gay.

That woman really needed someone to talk to! Maybe she should think about therapy instead of confessing her problems to a stranger.

