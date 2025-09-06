Woman Discovered That Her Stepfather Has Been Altering Her Mother’s Medication, So She Revealed The Truth To Her Mother’s Doctor

Some people think they can make decisions about prescription medication on their own.

That’s often a really bad idea.

If you know someone was altering the dose of their prescription medication, would you tell the doctor, or would you stay out of it?

This woman‘s elderly mother has struggled with serious high blood pressure issues over the years.

During a birthday party, she heard her stepfather admit to altering her mother’s medication, so she became deeply concerned.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling Dr that my stepdad wasn’t giving my mom medication properly? Over the years, my mom has suffered from high blood pressure issues. She also had a couple of near-death experiences. I’m the oldest of five (60y).

This woman was celebrating her mom’s birthday with the entire family.

Back in April, we were having my mom’s 79th birthday dinner. My mom, stepdad, and a cousin of mine were waiting on the rest of the family to arrive. Mom asked stepdad to get her medicine. He went to the bedroom to get them.

She asked her mom what type of medicine she was taking.

I asked her what type of medicine she was taking so late in the day. He reentered and responded, “Her HBP medicine.” He then said he only gives her half a pill anyway. I said why. He responded, “Sometimes, it makes her pressure drop.”

She told her stepdad he couldn’t just decide on her medicines without consulting her doctor.

I then replied, “You can’t do that. And you should tell her doctor in case he needs to adjust it.” He then said that sometimes, he also gives her his blood pressure medicine. At this point, I was livid.

She decided to stay silent at that point.

I said, “You can’t do that. You’re not a doctor.” I decided not to say anything more because I didn’t want to disrupt the dinner about to happen. I kept the info to myself. Until 10 days later, she ended back up in the hospital, for guess what… HBP.

She asked one of her sisters to tell the doctor what her stepdad was doing.

I then called my sister (who’s age is next to me) and told her what he had said on the day of the party. I told her to relay it to the doctor. I then informed one of my nieces and asked her if she was there when the doctor came in to tell him what I said. Well, that didn’t happen.

She finally revealed everything to her mother’s doctor

Fast forward 3 months later, it was her 3rd visit to the hospital (for HBP) since her birthday. I was finally able to see the doctor. I informed him, in front of stepdad, what stepdad had told me. Stepdad called me a liar!

Some family members got mad at her.

A few family members got mad at me and didn’t believe me (not that I give a damn). They said that wasn’t the time. I responded, “What better time than with the doctor?” My mom didn’t respond while I was there, but she did call me a few hours later just to ask what I was doing. She told me she wasn’t upset by what I had said.

She finally had peace of mind, knowing she had told the doctor the truth.

I slept great that night, because I felt so relieved getting that off my chest because what if what he was doing had an impact on her health? Please tell me if I was wrong for saying what he had told me. I had tried to get my sister and niece to tell the doctor since they were always around when the doctor came to the room.

Now keep in mind, my mom and cousin heard him, and my cousin even repeated what he had said to one of my other sisters when it happened. AITA?

I think she did the right thing. The doctor needed to know.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, you did the right thing, says this person.

Lying to your doctor does more harm than good.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.