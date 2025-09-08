Woman Has Had Enough Of Her In-Laws Asking For Money, So She Finally Decided To Say No

Financial priorities shift when you start your own family.

If your in-laws wanted you to send them money, would you do it, or would you refuse?

This woman and her husband used to provide and pay for their parents’ needs, but when they started having children, they had to shift their focus to their growing family.

So when her husband’s parents asked for money, she decided it was time to reassess the financial aid they’re giving.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking spouse to find out about financial situation of retired parents and find out if his sibling is also financially supporting them? My spouse and I are both in our late 30’s. We are not wealthy, but very prudent with saving. My spouse’s parents retired in their early 60’s. They seem to have enough to manage, but nothing for the extras.

This woman’s husband has supported his family financially since he started working.

They are also not very transparent with my spouse about their finances. He has never asked. Ever since he started working in his mid-twenties, he has supported them in some capacity. He made a downpayment on a car. He paid wedding expenses for some family members including his own brother, since he was not financially stable when he decided to get married.

They have also spent on their respective parents’ holidays and vacations.

There have also been business troubles in the family as well as home upgrades, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Also, for the last many years, we have taken the parents (mine and his) on holidays almost every year. We pay for both sets of parents.

But in the last couple of years, they’ve faced some financial setbacks.

In the last few years, the financial expectations have particularly aggravated me. We had a child. We went down to a single income for a few years. We bought a house, etc., and were stretched a little thin during that time.

Her husband’s parents continued to expect that they would provide for them.

His parents never asked if we needed help financially (but my parents did). Instead, they continued to expect my spouse to pay for their holidays and send money home for various things. We’re planning an expensive holiday with both parents this year, which we have paid for.

She finally told him that they need to stop sending money to his parents.

Now, we are being asked to pay for something else they need. The money isn’t a large sum, but this time I’ve put my foot down. I told him that no more money can be sent back until we have a better picture of the financial status of the parents and what support they are getting from his siblings.

But she’s wondering if it was a jerk move.

My husband agreed grudgingly, but he is holding it against me a little. AITA for putting my foot down?

Is she wrong to put her foot down, or is that the wise thing to do?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives an honest opinion.

Here’s some helpful advice from this person.

This person offers another perspective.

Finally, this person boldly suggests to “stop it now.”

You can’t always help people who are not willing to help themselves.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.