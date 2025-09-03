Woman In An HOA Doesn’t Believe Her Neighbor Actually Needs To Burn Firewood To Heat His Home, So She Shows Up With An Inspector

Imagine living in a home that is so old that you have to burn firewood in order to heat it in the winter.

I actually can’t imagine that, but the guy in this story lives in a home just like that.

His neighbor is an HOA member, and she doesn’t seem to believe anything he has to say, including that he’s the homeowner and not a member of the HOA.

Now, he’s wondering if he went too far by telling her to leave.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my neighbor and HOA to stuff it and leave? I(25M) own a lakeside property that was legally and officially given to me by my parents. I have been living here for six years and have some great neighbors along with some not-so-great ones. Of all my neighbors I have only ever had problems with one who lives right next door named Mariette. She first moved in early this summer as she had the former house on her property demolished and rebuilt.

The problem has to do with the home’s heating.

My problems started with her over her the use of my wood stove and fireplaces.

With the temperatures getting colder I have started to use them daily. My house is not equipped with any form of heating outside of the wood stove and a fireplace. This means that from fall until spring I will constantly have them going to keep my place warm. My family never outfitted the home with anything better because it was for weekend trips and we would winterize and leave it when things got cold. My parents thought of adding oil heating when I moved in however I opposed it because it was a waste of money and didn’t mind splitting logs.

Mariette didn’t believe that he really owned the house.

Five days ago after having received my shipment of logs for the fall I was approached by my neighbor Mariette. She came around asking for my parents to which I said that they don’t live here and that I am the homeowner. She didn’t believe me and said that I was too young to be a homeowner before leaving. Later that day I heard a knock at my door and thought it was my girlfriend so I gave my usual greeting of “Hey Sweet Cheeks” while opening the door. Unfortunately, it was not her and was Mariette again so I apologized quickly and asked what she wanted.

Mariette finally told him what she wanted to talk about.

Once again she wanted to speak with my parents to which in a more stern tone said that I was the homeowner. This time she finally got it and said that I am violating HOA policy by using wood-burning fireplaces indoors and outdoors. In response, I said that as new as the house looks I am not a member of the group and that the town permits fireplaces and burning yard waste. She then went on to ask why I even needed them because they do nothing but harm the environment.

He tried to explain that he actually does need them.

I went on to explain that while the house exterior looks new the house actually has been around since 1930 and still uses a wood stove and fireplace heating. She didn’t believe me yet again and said she would be back with an inspector. Yesterday once again she came with another person who introduced themselves as an HOA inspector. They tried to talk about my fireplaces but I shut them down immediately and said that I am not a member of their group.

He called the inspector out on a lie.

The guy then tried to lie by saying that the HOA is in control of all the properties in the area. I immediately called him out on the lie and said that he is either lazy or a moron for not knowing that I am not with them. We went back and forth one more time before I told them I will not listen to them and to stuff it and leave. Am I a jerk?

Mariette and the inspector are both jerks. They should leave him alone. He isn’t part of the HOA!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers several suggestions.

Another person would’ve done the same thing.

This person refers to HOA members as bullies.

It wouldn’t hurt to get a lawyer.

She sounds like a horrible new neighbor.

Good luck with that.

