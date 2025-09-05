Woman Is Accused Her Of Stealing Her Disabled Stepsister’s Toys, So She Decides To Look For Another Job

Stealing is a serious accusation.

If you were falsely accused of stealing by a family member, would you defend yourself, ignore the false claims, or cut the toxic family member out of your life?

This woman was caring for her disabled stepsister, but her stepsister’s mom accused her of stealing toys from the house.

She didn’t want to deal with that toxic work environment, but she’s not sure if she made the right decision.

AITAH For ending a family relationship after accusations of theft Recently, I (31F) have decided to end my relationship with my stepsister’s mother (63F). She accused me of stealing my disabled stepsister’s (29F) toys. For context, I have known “Yolanda” for roughly 20 years, and for the past 4 years or so, I have worked as an in-home caregiver. I assist Yolanda as she works and cares for a disabled adult.

Three weeks ago, I received a text message. It said that my sister was missing some toys. I agreed to look for said toys at my house because I have small children and things happen.

Yolanda then stated it was an entire box of toys. I immediately notified her I do not have it, because I don’t. I showed up on my next working day, and I discovered every room in the house was locked. I generally have access so that I can dress, bathe, and provide care to my sister.

Yolanda stated she locked them as the rooms were messy. This felt off and I decided to begin looking for a new job. I felt that if she was uncomfortable having me around, it would be best to leave. Apparently, this was the wrong choice.

Since I notified Yolanda of my job change, she has ran to every family member. She was stating I stole the toys, clothes, food, etc. The stories of my “theft” are now astronomical and all complete fiction. I was technically employed and had a company to which I to report, so I have been unable to react or defend myself in any way.

At this time, I have talked to my stepfather, my stepsister’s biological dad. I said I can no longer care for my sister. He understands. But the rest of the family has expressed I should just take the harassment because it would benefit my disabled sister. AITA?

Just because something is missing doesn’t mean you can conveniently blame the next person.

