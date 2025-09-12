Woman Is Sick Of Her Roommates Relying On Her To Figure Out Problems, And She’s Not Sure How To Get Things To Change

Imagine living with several roommates, but instead of solving their own problems, the roommates come to you with all of their questions about roommate issues. Would this bother you, or would you be happy to take the lead at making sure the household runs smoothly?

In today’s story, one woman seems to be in charge at her house, but she’s really annoyed at being interrupted with roommate questions. She’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s see what’s been going on.

AITA for telling my roommate it’s not my job to figure out parking for her? I (32F), live with 3 roommates: My cousin (28M), my boyfriend (28M) and my roommate/friend (31F). We live in a 3-bedroom/3-bathroom house with a single lane driveway. My cousin, roommate and I have lived together for about 3 years and my boyfriend moved in about 6 months ago.

They have monthly roommate meetings.

Recently, my roommate has been getting really upset anytime I ask her to help with something around the house. In our last roommate meeting I explained that having all the responsibilities of managing the house on my shoulders and making sure people do their chores has been stressful and rather than coming to me for household questions, they should be posted int he group chat for everyone to handle. I would continue to handle the finances and changing the chore board every week but I would no longer be an enforcer. Any grievances are discussed at our monthly roommate meetings, or are expected to be.

Her roommate had a question.

Yesterday, my roommate came home from work and I was playing games. She texted and called me specifically to figure out in what order we should park in the driveway but I was busy so she didn’t get an answer. My cousins car is out of commission so it stays in the garage. My boyfriend and I both have set schedules. Her schedule is random. I had already asked her earlier that week what her schedule was and she let me know we would all be in office today. My boyfriend leaves at 6am, I leave at 6:30am and she leaves at 7am, so my boyfriend and I pulled our cars out onto the street before she got home.

The roommate didn’t know where to park.

She still couldn’t work out in what order they go, so she parked in the middle of the driveway. This made no sense to me. So, I asked her to move her car up so my boyfriend and I could pull in. I explained to her that my bf and I had parked on the street because she was supposed to pull in the driveway first. She got upset saying she asked but got no response.

She’s sick of having to figure out everything for her roommates.

I also asked her to be a little more mindful of my time and if she could try to work it out next time instead of texting me. I said “I take the initiative to learn everyone’s schedules so I know where to park my car. I wish you would do that too.” To which she responded, “I took the initiative to message you and ask.”. I got upset at this and just said “I don’t think it’s fair I have to do all the work.” And she said “ok.” and slammed the door into the house.

She’s not sure what to do to prevent this problem from happening again.

So, AITA for expecting my roommate to work out where she should be parking in the driveway instead of relying on me to have the answer? Is there a better way to figure this out so there isn’t this silent discord between us moving forward?

The roommates seem to rely on one person for all the answers to all of their problems. Is there a better way?

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer?

This person thinks the roommate is upset about the boyfriend moving in.

Another person also thinks the roommate is upset about the boyfriend.

This person thinks they’re both to blame.

Another person thinks the parking situation is easy to figure out.

This person shares how they’d handle it.

She might want to have a heart to heart with her roommate.

