Woman Leaves Garbage Bins In The Way Of Next Door Neighbor’s Driveway, So The Neighbor Kicks The Bins Back To Her Driveway

There’s nothing worse than living next to a disrespectful neighbor whose actions make your life more difficult.

Imagine trash day, and your neighbor has her garbage bins outside, but instead of all the trash being on her property in her bins, they’re blocking your driveway, and trash is spilling out.

What would you do to solve this issue if talking to your neighbor about it didn’t work?

The guy in this story thinks he found a solution, but his wife doesn’t like what he’s doing.

Let’s read the whole story to see if what he’s doing is right or wrong.

AITA (34M) for “stooping to a new low” by kicking our neighbours garbage bins out of the way whenever she (37F..?) leaves it in front of our driveway Context- new neighbour moved in, she was nice enough at first- but she has a serious problem with how she handles garbage days. Im not sure how one woman can create so much garbage, she will have her bins out but its always overfilling. Many times I’ve come out of my driveway to go to work to see a pile of spilled over fresh garbage sitting right in front of my driveway after the raccoons got to it, or all her bins blocking my car from leaving.

He thinks his neighbor is the problem, not the wind or the raccoons.

I’ve spoken to her many times about this and she always says that she does and claims it must be getting moved around by the wind or knocked over by racoons lol. There is no way in hell all that garbage is getting blown around by the wind. The raccoon part I believe, but there are locks on the garbage bins for a reason, and if you cant close it because theres too much trash thats a YOU problem.

The neighbor refuses to talk to him, and the problem continues.

Lately, even when I know shes home- she will ignore me at her door. I always back out of my driveway and I will see bins blocking my path- I tolerate moving them out of the way even though it ticks me off every morning- what I cant tolerate is when raccoons get into her stuff and as Im backing out I see piles and piles of garbage blocking my path. I’ve had to use a shovel to get it out of the way. I’ve been waking up a bit earlier to move her garbage, and the other day I asked myself why the heck I am going out of my way to help this stupid idiot.

He tried a different approach.

I took a good look at her bins and just kicked them as hard as I could over to her side and the garbage spilled over to her driveway instead of mine. I’ve noticed now she is slowly learning to take proper care of her garbage and sometimes she even puts it on the other side of her driveway. She has been alot better lately but not perfect- she sometimes now locks the bins hinges and keeps it on the other side of the street, but whenever I catch it in front of my driveway I will kick it back to her side.

His wife doesn’t like how he’s handling it.

Told my wife about it and she side this is so “pathetically low” of me. She doesnt have to wake up and deal with someone else’s garbage so I dont really expect her to understand- or maybe I am just a POS idk. I feel like Ive done my part being nice, IDGAF anymore. AITA?

It sounds like kicking the garbage out of the way is working better than talking to the neighbor. I say, keep doing it! If his wife doesn’t like it, she can try talking to the neighbor.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

