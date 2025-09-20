Woman Let Her Husband’s Adult Son And His Girlfriend Stay In Their House On Holiday, But Their Behavior Drove Her Crazy

Family relationships get easily strained if children forget to respect their elders.

AITA if I decide to go alone on a holiday next time my son in law come on holiday My husband is older than me and has two boys from a precedent union. He doesn’t have steady work. And even though he works 60 hrs a week, he rarely takes a holiday. Because he can’t.

Being a teacher, I have a lot of holidays. And in the past 10 years, I accepted to take care of my sons-in-law on holiday (usually for a week). I precise that I am autistic, and it’s really hard to cope with a “new” person inside my home. Plus, we have a very small house. I usually have a crisis once they leave. But I manage to “wait” until then.

The boys are now 21 and 24. The oldest has had steady work for three years now. But refuses to pass his driving license, and still lives at his mom’s house. He doesn’t pay for anything as long as I know.

Last week, I had the youngest at home. It went fine. But this week, I had the oldest. He came with his girlfriend (18). It wasn’t easy for me, because, well, she’s a new person to me. I thought he was going to visit the town with his girlfriend. Eventually, I would’ve driven them once or twice.

On the morning of the second day, I understood that his plan was to squat on my couch from day to dawn. Including playing video games and watching TikTok videos. I cook a lot. Being on a diet, they didn’t appreciate anything I prepared. We have to call them twice for them to come to the table (they’re 1 meter away). They didn’t thank me once.

Rather than having a conversation, they whisper to each other’s ears. Not once did they propose to help put on the dishes or clean them. (His little sisters, 4 and 10, do it!) They go in the bathroom together to shower. I feel like a prude, but come on, it isn’t their house for God’s sake.

His young sisters are in the same 80-square-meter house. On the sole occasion, I dragged them out of the house (had to firmly insist). She mentioned during the walk something about “not grabbing her bosom tonight.” The 4-year-old sister was just next to her.

On the morning of the fourth day, after two nocturnal crises, I decided to simply disappear from my own home. I left them with the dirty dishes I wasn’t able to clean the last day because I was exhausted. (The rice is still rotting on the table. They didn’t get the message.) I came back at 9 o’clock with my daughter.

Tonight, I refused to go to a family dinner party just to be able to rest. I just don’t want to go through this anymore. My husband doesn’t want to tell anything to his boy because he “won’t come anymore.” I couldn’t care less. The boy is 24 and can pay his own damn apartment. He only lives one hour away.

AITA if I don’t want him to come on holiday anymore? I told my husband that next time, I wouldn’t be here. I refuse to be a private servant or to be sick anymore for a child which isn’t mine. They leave tomorrow. I still have to figure out where I’m gonna disappear the next day.

