Woman Protected Her Time With Her Kids, So She Stood Up To Her In-Laws Who Followed Them On Their Vacation Uninvited

Following and respecting schedules are important to keep the peace within the family.

AITA for keeping my kids from seeing my exes parents? As a background, I’m almost divorced. We’re separated for two years. He’s a narcissist and there was a lot of mental abuse. We are co-parenting just fine, and he’s much easier to deal with now. Both of our families live in Ohio. We live in Oregon.

My parents bought me and my kids plane tickets to go visit them for two weeks. In exchange for the two weekends I would have the kids, I let my ex keep them an entire week. That was when his parents were here visiting last month. Right before my trip, I started getting group chat messages from his mom. It was filled with guilt about them wanting my kids for some of this trip.

My MIL has been horrible to me, writing letters full of lies to the court to try and get her son custody of my kids. I told her I wasn’t interested in seeing her, and my mom had paid for the trip. I ended up blocking her number because the group texts kept coming. She texted my sister instead.

The whole time we were there, on our last full day, I took my kids to the museum. They drove two hours to my parents’ house uninvited to force me to let them see my kids. They rang the doorbell several times. We did not answer. I needed to run out and get a few things for the return trip. When it looked like they left, I got in the car.

Apparently, they had been waiting out of sight for almost an hour. They swooped into the driveway, blocking my vehicle in. They got out of the car and started yelling at me in my vehicle. I asked them to leave and threatened to call the cops. They let me out, rang the doorbell 20 more times, and eventually left. I did call the cops and file a report.

Should I have just given in and let them see my kids? Am I the jerk for not complying and allowing my kids to see the cousins they barely know? They’re used to me doing whatever they want. But I don’t technically have to anymore and it felt good to stand up to their bullying. Am I doing my kids a disservice?

Your children deserve to be protected from manipulative relatives.

They can work it out with their son.

