Woman Refused To Put Her Dogs In Another Room At A Party, So Some Of Her Guests Decided To Leave

Pet owners treat their animals as part of their family.

If you didn’t like dogs and were invited to a friend’s house for a party, would you be upset if their dogs were in the same room as you?

This woman was hosting a 4th of July party at her home, where her dogs were also freely roaming around.

Her friend’s spouse asked her to lock up her dogs during the party, but she strongly refused.

Did she do the right thing? Read the full story below.

AITA for saying guests could go ahead and leave my 4th of July Party I (33F) hosted a 4th of July party for my friends. A friend brought their relatively new spouse. I met him once at a restaurant and spoke for a few minutes.

This woman was annoyed when her friend, along with her spouse, didn’t want to say hi to her dogs.

I have 2 German Shepherds, Jameson and Guinness. My house is their house. I chose this property because it was a good fit for them. This friend (32F) dislikes my dogs on a bad day to being tolerant of them on a good day. When they arrived, both dogs wanted to say hi. Neither my friend nor the spouse acknowledged them. I found that annoying.

All other guests petted and said hi to her dogs.

Literally, everyone else that showed up said hi to my dogs. Like all 20 other people. They sat on the couch when Guinness came up to them. I saw him say something to my friend. My dogs are the sweetest things ever.

Her friend’s spouse asked her if she could put the dogs in another room.

He gently pushed Guinness away and asked me if I could put the dogs in another room, citing they don’t want the dog bothering them during the party. I backed up my dogs. I told them I’m sorry, but this is Jameson and Guinness’s house. You need to deal with it or leave.

My dogs live here and they don’t get put away for anyone. If you just pet them, they’ll leave you alone.

Her friends were divided as to how she acted.

After a brief convo, they decided to leave. I told them they don’t call the shots at my house about my dogs.

The rest of my friends were split on how I acted. Some said it wasn’t a big deal to put them in another room for a few hours. Others said I was right. AITA?

Some people are allergic to dogs, and some people are afraid of dogs. She didn’t have to put the dogs away, but the friends weren’t wrong to leave if they felt uncomfortable.

Fair enough, says this person.

Short and simple.

If you cannot respect someone’s home, then you probably do not belong there.

