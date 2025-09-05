Woman Spoke Honestly About A Child’s Behavior, But She Unknowingly Exposed A Bigger Problem That Might Cause Tension

Honesty in parenting circles can be tricky.

If you observed a child’s bad behavior at a party, would you share that information with the child’s teacher, or would you keep the information to yourself?

This woman hosted a birthday party for her daughter, wherein one boy was noticeably being unruly.

She casually mentioned this to her daughter’s daycare provider, and now she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my child’s daycare provider what happened at the party? My daughter is 3 years old and attends a small, licensed in-home daycare with 5 other children. Her birthday party was over the weekend. I invited all the kids she goes to daycare with to attend. It was a lot of fun with the exception of one part.

This woman noticed how one child was being unruly.

There was one kid, “Harry,” who’s the same age as my daughter. He had a really hard time. While he was very happy, he kept trying to destroy things, run off, etc. His parent was kind of hanging back. They really only got involved if other parents were saying things like “No, thank you, Harry.”

She knew how kids can be crazy, but Harry was way more than they could tolerate..

Kids this age can be rambunctious. My own daughter is no exception. All the kids were a little crazy. But it certainly was not to the point Harry was. Still, it didn’t ruin the party in the slightest, and everyone had a good time. Though I don’t think we’ll invite Harry to the next party given that his parent wasn’t trying to help the situation in the same way the other adults were.

She met with the daycare provider while picking up her daughter.

Today, I went to pick up my daughter from daycare. Harry was throwing a huge tantrum about something. The daycare provider, “Louise,” was doing her best to help him regulate and calm him down. Once she did, she turned to me to tell me about my daughter’s day. She apologized for that taking so long.

She mentioned that Harry was also misbehaving during her daughter’s birthday party.

I said, “Oh no, it’s fine. I saw Harry’s antics firsthand at the birthday party.” Louise gave me an odd look and said, “Oh?” I explained some of the stuff that went down. Louise then thanked me for the information. She said Harry’s parents told her how well-behaved Harry had been at the party so clearly, daycare is the problem.

Louise discovered that Harry’s parents were telling her a different story.

She promised she wouldn’t say anything to Harry’s parents. It was just good information to have because it confirmed what she thought. They were lying that these behaviors don’t exist outside daycare. We chatted about my own daughter’s day and then I left.

Now, she’s afraid that telling Louise the truth could spark tension between her and Harry’s parents.

I was telling my husband about this, and he said I shouldn’t have said anything. He said I could have gotten Harry’s parents in trouble and now, have created drama for Louise. I honestly wasn’t thinking about it like that. And now, I worry I should have just kept my mouth shut. AITA?

The daycare isn’t going to tell Harry’s parents what she said, but it seemed like they were glad to know the truth about Harry’s behavior. It seems like she did the right thing.

Sometimes, the truth slips out for a reason.

