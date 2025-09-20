Woman Told Her Daughters She Was Moving Forward With Divorce After Discovering Her Husband’s Affairs, But Now They’re Threatening To Cut Her Off

Sometimes, betrayal has a way of breaking families in more ways than one.

So what would you do if you discovered your spouse had cheated on you years ago, and even though the marriage looked perfect on the outside, you knew you couldn’t stay?

Would you try to make it work for your children?

Or would you follow your heart, even if your children said they’d never forgive you?

In the following story, one mother ends up in this exact situation and decides she can no longer stay in her marriage.

Here’s how it all played out.

I told my daughters that I was moving on with the separation anyway I found out that my husband cheated on me when I was pregnant. Both times. I only found out 3 months ago, and until then, we were a very happy family, and my husband is a great dad. Our daughters are 14 and 16. They know the reason we are getting a divorce and that he had two affairs with two women, but not all the details. They are opposed to the idea of divorce anyway, and they threatened to never see me again if I went through with it because the offense happened so long ago.

She hasn’t seen her daughters in two months.

I understand that they don’t want change and their lives in upheaval. I know all that, but I just can’t be with him anymore. I can’t even look at him. Nothing is working. Therapy is not working, and they are adamant about never seeing me again. I haven’t seen them in two months. We rent a small studio apartment now, and we live every other week in the house with the girls, and the other lives in the studio apartment. The girls refuse to stay with me at the house during my weeks, so they stay in the studio with my husband (the therapist said not to change the arrangement anyway, because I thought maybe I should stay in the studio permanently, so they have more room to live).

Now, they’re threatening to make it permanent.

We bought our house in 2003, and its value has quadrupled, so we are going to be able to have two decent homes, even if not as big and beautiful as this one. It is not like they will be living in bad conditions. Before all this, they were close to both of us and loved us equally. Now they only love him. Last week, they made it clear that if I filed for divorce, they would never see me again. I said I was never going back to him, and they said I made my choice and they will never see me again. AITA?

Wow! This sounds like a very stressful situation.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit can offer her.

This person offers words of encouragement.

According to this reader, it’ll take time, but they’ll come around.

For this person, she should let them be upset.

Here’s someone who’s hopeful they’ll understand one day.

She needs to do what’s right for her and just be a good person.

They’ll come around one day.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.