Woman Tried To Assist A Customer, But He Got Impatient And Stormed Out Of The Store Instead

Working in customer service often means dealing with unpredictable situations.

This woman working as a cashier encountered a customer asking for help with a product.

She and her coworker tried to assist him, but he got impatient and upset.

Immediately, he lashed out and stormed out of the store.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Customer randomly starts yelling at my coworker and I while we try to help him I and two other coworkers were on till at the time. It wasn’t very busy, and we were waiting patiently for customers to come up so we could serve them. This guy walks up between my till and my coworkers’. He asks me if I can help him. He tells me that he’s looking for a liver product in the meat department, but he can’t seem to find it.

This woman asked what type of liver he was looking for.

There was nobody working in the meat department at that time. So he was wondering if we could help look for it or get someone else who could. I had asked him what type of liver he was looking for specifically. He told me it was beef liver. By that time, my coworker piped up and was going to offer to go and help him look. She asked me as sort of a casual verification that the liver was in the meat department.

The customer got really mad and stormed out.

Before I could say anything, the man suddenly got super annoyed and started to yell at my coworker and I. He threw his stuff on my coworker’s till and said to just ring him through. But before she could even do that, he changed his mind and said he didn’t even want it and stormed out. During the situation, I had called for a manager to come up.

The manager asked what had happened, and they told him all the details.

Unfortunately, the manager arrived seconds after the guy had left. He asked what happened, and all three of us cashiers reiterated everything that happened. Of course, since the guy was already gone, there wasn’t anything we could do about it. It was a pretty stressful situation for all of us. But we were able to laugh it off and continue on with the rest of our shifts. Still, we were all pretty shaken up.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Problem solved, says this one.

This person suggests putting him in the BOLO book.

Here’s another way to look at it.

Finally, short but funny.

Sometimes, people take out their frustration on the wrong person.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.