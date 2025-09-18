Woman Tries To Sell A Makeup Kit As New Even Though It’s Used, So The Buyer Calls Her Out On Social Media

Personalities online can be deceiving.

If you bought something from a social media post like Facebook Marketplace, would you be upset if you found out the item wasn’t exactly as described, or would you figure that’s what you get sometimes?

In this story, one Redditor shares her story of a scammer and how she got revenge.

Let’s read all the details.

Scammed for $20, so I ruined her week. A few years ago, I (F, freshly 18) was looking for a lash kit. [I] found a seller on Facebook Market with a beauty professional page. The page was kinda dead (no posts, very few followers) but old and used her real, very unique name, which felt reassuring. She said she had just one kit and wasn’t a regular seller.

But, the seller’s reasoning checked out. Everything seemed good.

I asked why, she said she bought it for a class she missed, so now was reselling. Fair enough. I asked three more times if the kit was brand new; she swore it was. We met at a mall. I was running errands, hands full, so I trusted her and didn’t check the kit (dumb move).

As soon as the OP got home, she saw it.

Got home…some pieces were dirty, others missing. I was shocked, but mostly? Offended about being scammed by such a dumb, lazy person. Like, ffs, at least try. Clean your stuff and make it look new so no one finds out. I told myself it was just 20 bucks, to forget about it. But I couldn’t because it wasn’t about the money, it was about being evil, lying and not even being able to do so with care. Someone could’ve bought her stupid used kit but no, she had to go full sleazebag.

The customer gave the scammer one more chance to admit her wrongdoing.

I started digging the likes and followers from the page from where she had sold me the kit, found her real profile and saved it. I messaged her page with photos of the dirty/missing stuff, still hoping this was a dumb mix-up. She hit me with “Um no, it’s new”, without bothering to address the literal proof I sent and then blocked me. Cool. Now I don’t feel bad for what I’m about to do.

That’s when the buyer came up with a plan.

I’m VERY good at stalking. It’s a skill I try not to use because I tend to go into rabbit holes, and it’s unhealthy, but now? I started from her personal profile that I had saved. I even found out the husband had a kid from a previous marriage who went NC, and I think I know why because comparing the dates his and scammer’s kids were born and the date he got divorced from his first wife, the math wasn’t mathing, IYKWIM.

So, the revenge began…

Next day, I commented screenshots of our convo under her closest relatives’ posts: “Is X your family member? She scammed me for 20 sad bucks. Are these the family values?” I needed her to know I wasn’t playing because then, I messaged her real profile like, “Hi, remember me? The girl you SCAMMED?” Apparently, she was a cosmetologist so I dragged her for selling a dirty kit, knowing these substances go near the eye and that could go so badly. I said if she didn’t return the money, I’d blast her info everywhere: her five Facebook profiles, three Instagram accounts (yeah, she had that many), her and her husband’s IDs, phone numbers, car model, license plate, taxpayer numbers, workplaces, names of closest relatives, you name it, on every FB group she used for business (she did this a lot) and would send it to the guy’s ex and step-kid, too. She called me immediately, nervous, still denying everything, begged me to meet and fix it. Her husband sent angry voice notes threatening to sue. Yeah, right. Over 20 bucks.

And finally, the scammer gave the refund.

I agreed meeting w the scammer again the next day. She showed up late, brought some angry teen girl (niece maybe?) looking daggers at me and a huge, muscular dude who I thought was supposed to intimidate me but was actually the nicest. I got my money, deleted the comments, blocked her five profiles, and peaced out. Justice served.

What does Reddit think about this roller coaster of a Facebook Marketplace tale? Let’s read the comments below to get an idea.

No scammer will ever win against this mastermind.

