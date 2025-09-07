Woman Was Invited Over By Her Sister-in-Law To Help Her Cope With A Loss, But She Left When She Felt Like She Was Just Being Used As Free Childcare

The loss of a beloved pet is tragic.

If you were dealing with that loss, would you want to grieve alone, or would you find it comforting to be around other people?

This woman was dealing with the loss of her emotional support cat.

Her sister-in-law invited her over so she wouldn’t be alone while grieving.

But she soon found out her SIL had another reason for inviting her over.

AITA for leaving my SIL’s house after she invited me over to “not be alone” but just wanted free childcare? I (25F) had to put my cat down unexpectedly, and it has completely shattered me. He wasn’t “just a pet,” he was my best friend. He was my emotional support and companion through everything.

I’ve had him since I was a teenager, and I loved him more than I can explain. Making the decision to let him go was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I held him in my arms at the vet while he passed.

I genuinely don’t know how I made it home after.

I cried all night. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat. I took the next day off work, because I couldn’t even function. I was in absolute pieces.

That day, my sister-in-law called. She said she didn’t want me to be alone. She invited me to come over. I was hesitant but also grateful that someone seemed to care.

I thought I’d be able to just sit quietly or cry a little. I thought I could maybe talk about him if I needed to. I would basically just exist around someone so I wasn’t drowning by myself.

When I got there, it was clear what “not being alone” actually meant. It was helping her with her kids. We immediately left to pick them up from school.

Her son didn’t want to get off the jungle gym, and when I just stood there, SIL got annoyed because I wasn’t physically removing him.

I could barely stand upright without crying, at that point. Back at her place, she told her son I would help him with homework so she could make dinner.

I tried to gently bring up my cat once or twice.

I honestly just needed to talk about him, but each time I did, she cut me off with “you’re just having a moment.” Or she said we didn’t need to dwell. I felt completely dismissed.

Then, her son needed help in the bathroom, so she asked me to do it. I don’t know if she realized, but I’d been crying on and off. I was basically crying the entire time I was there.

I hadn’t been able to think straight since yesterday. I wasn’t even sure why I agreed to come. And now, I was being asked to play babysitter while grieving. It was the most traumatic loss I’ve ever experienced.

At that point, I just stood up and left. I didn’t say much because I didn’t trust myself not to sob or scream. I just got in my car and went home.

Later, she texted me saying I upset her kids by “storming out.” She said she was trying to help me take my mind off things. But I don’t think she ever actually saw how much pain I was in. AITA?

