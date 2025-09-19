Woman Was Not Informed About The Date Change Of A Family Member’s Surgery, So She Decided To Teach Them A Lesson

Sometimes, family responsibilities can be a little inconvenient.

This woman is the one who always drives relatives to hospitals and stays during surgeries.

It’s okay with her to do this as long as she is informed early.

So, when she found out about a sudden surgery date change, she felt disrespected and overlooked.

She decided not to request time off work to teach them a lesson.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not requesting a day off in a bid to teach my family member a lesson? Basically, one of my elder family members was set to get surgery. I was hoping it’d be done this year, but I was told the doctor wanted to leave it for 2026. Naturally, I was planning out my PTO for the rest of the year. For context, if this person gets surgery, I would be the one driving everyone in the family to and from the hospital. Including the operated person.

This woman had the same experience before.

No one else in the family can drive. When they had another surgery earlier this year, that was my role. I was also the one to spend the whole day at the hospital during the actual surgery. While everyone else went to work or school.

She saw the patient’s schedule online and learned that the surgery was in 4 weeks.

Ok, here is why I am upset. Today, I had to go into their online medical chart (since they are not technology savvy). I saw that they have the surgery scheduled to happen in the next 4 weeks. I asked other family members because it was my understanding that the surgery wasn’t happening until 2026. How is it now scheduled for this year and I was not notified. Especially since I will most likely be the person taking them the day of surgery?

She needed a heads-up on the change of the surgery schedule.

I work full time and would have to notify work. They were like, “Oh, they (the patient) called the hospital last week and said they wanted it earlier.” I’m like, “That’s great, but I should have been given a heads-up so I can coordinate with my job. I can’t just do what I want at work.”

So now, she’s planning not to file a time off from work.

The other family members were like: “You know this specific person is like that, they do things without notifying, etc.” In that light, I was like, this particular family member should personally tell me about this surgery face to face. Otherwise, I will not be requesting that day off from work.

Someone else could bring the patient to the hospital, but using public transport.

One of the other family members can take them to their surgery. They can either go by public transportation or pay for a taxi. Maybe I’m wrong here, but I feel like I should have at least been told. As I am most likely the person to have to take time off work to take them to the hospital Everyone else will be working that day.

So, she’s wondering if she’s wrong in this situation.

I am doing this to teach them a lesson about common courtesy. But am I being an jerk for not taking the day off? And for feeling upset about this?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Do not overthink this, advises this one.

This comment makes so much sense.

Finally, short and sweet.

Courtesy is vital, especially if you’re only asking a favor from another person.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.