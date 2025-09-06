Workplace Drama Escalates When He Starts Dating His Coworker’s Son As Revenge, And It Leads To Her Getting Fired, And Him Marrying Her Son

When you work with someone who you really don’t like, it can be tempting to try to get revenge on them in the worst way possible.

When this guy had a co-worker who he hated, he actually started dating her son just to make her upset.

When the co-worker in this story finds out, she gets very upset, which leads to her getting fired, and he ends up marrying her son.

You’re going to want the details on this one.

Spread rumors about me? Well guess what, I’m dating your son, and you don’t have a job. I had a coworker about 6 years ago who was quite the bitter pill to swallow. She was about 45, and the special variety of holier-than-thou Christian we all know and hate, Ill call her Chastity, the one thing she lacked (I’m promiscuous, but she may as well have had a revolving door for all the men she saw).

We had worked together for 2 years prior to this, but our animosity truly began when she first came to my church. I’m not the most pious man, but I try to do my best as a person and I think in gods eyes, that’s good enough (I could get preachy here but I’ll spare y’all the excess). And the fellow members of my congregation shared that same belief. Chastity seemed to have an issue with the fact that I, a heavily tattooed, gay, not-well-dressed, gossip fiend, former addict(9 years clean), DARED to enter a church. I mean, how dare I not run away hissing and screeching from the house of god am I right?

And so Chastity began to try and undermine me to this second family of mine. Now this was a bad idea on her part because I had been with this church since almost day one. When its first services were 20-30 people up until now, three services of 4-500. Many people knew me well, the first to volunteer and welcome new members, happy to take the lead for the children’s services on occasion, overall I’m well liked.

But Chastity decided she would just tell everyone and their mother how much of a sinner I was. Talking about things I had supposedly said or done in the office. Naturally, this got back to me, a proper fiend for gossip, VERY quickly. At first, I ignored it, then I got irritated, around Christmas I was fuming. Now what do you know? Chastity dragged her current piece of meat, her two daughters and her son with her to the Christmas service.

Suddenly something clicked, office gossip played in my head about Chastity’s son. You see shortly after I began working with her she called out for about a week solid with “inconsolable grief” and she wouldn’t explain why. Then the gossip began, and it was revealed to me that her son had come out of the closet and she was heavily in denial about it. This all came back to me in seconds, and the gears for sweet revenge began to turn in my head.

I waited like a patient tiger for my prey to approach, watching him near I realized he was actually pretty cute. About 21 (I later found out he had just turned 21) nice little butt and a pouty RBF, and honestly, the most gorgeous eyes I’ve ever seen.

Now at the time I was 36 and I had years of experience tripping up inexperienced men. We have a large coffee bar in the foyer that I was waiting at. The music had begun (we have a full band) and most everyone was out of the foyer when the bar cleared enough for him to approach. I started soft, just some gentle flirting, prodding to see if he was even interested. As soon as I got a response I went in for the kill. Pulling him close and pushing the napkin with my number on it into his shirt pocket.

His eyes go a little wide and I release him before anyone can take note of what happened. That afternoon I wasn’t surprised to get a text. I can’t remember it exactly, but here is how the conversation went. Cutie-pie: You never told me your name. Me: Oh my bad, hope that’s not a problem. Cutie-pie: Nope. Think you can tell or do I have to find out? 😉

Me: Well if you really want to know you’ll have to ask me later, I got to go. But I’ll be at [bar] tonight if you don’t want to wait.

And I had him. That first date went really well and as it turns out I was the first person he ever got drunk with. Now I had intended to just have a one night stand with him, just to rub it in Chastity’s face, but I fell for him pretty hard, pretty fast. Next thing I know, a little less two months pass and I had totally forgotten my irritation with Chastity. Until she does it again, irritating me again. So, the next day at work I take my lunch a little early to catch one of Chastity’s “friends” who works in the same department as her. We talk and I say how glad I am to have gotten Valentine’s day off, how much fun I was gonna have with Cutie-pie.

I pretend not to notice her eyes bug out for a second. And so, lunch over, I head back and get back to work. In the middle of typing up a report I hear Chastity’s heels click-clicking up to my office door. Living in a one party consent state, I set my phone to the side to record her. And boy does she have a lot to say. Chastity: What the heck is wrong with you!? Me: Pardon?

Chastity: Don’t you give me that. Are you with my son!? Me: I don’t think that’s any of your business.

Chastity: It is my business! My son is not like you, what did you do!? Blackmail him!? Bribe him!? I’m gonna call the cops!! Me: What I do on my free time with another adult has nothing to do with you, now if you would, leave me alone. Chastity: You stay away from my son or there will be consequences, you hear me!!??

And she stormed out. Five minutes later I’m in HR reporting her with the recording as evidence. An hour after that I leave early and take this to the police and get the info on how to file a restraining order on Chastity. Two hours later I’m home and with her son. The next day was my day off, and the day after that I was all too happy to hear she has been fired for gross misconduct and discrimination My husband (yes the very same CutiePie) and I are celebrating our first anniversary next week.

Honestly, this guy tells the story like he is the hero, but in reality, he is a horrible person who seems to only care for himself. Repulsive.

