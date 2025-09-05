September 5, 2025 at 6:49 am

You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. – ‘The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.’

by Ben Auxier

Stuffed animals hanging from Mother Shipton's Cave

TikTok/thesocialpuppet

I cannot wait for us all to be done with Labubus.

Like, to each their own, don’t yuck my yum, generally I’m on board with all of that.

But seeing these things – even SEEING them – causes me genuine distress.

They are hideous to the point that I find myself unable to elaborate, since eloquence escapes me under their horrid gaze, and I’m not allowed to write profanity on this site.

When we all finally come to our senses and want to destroy these things, perhaps we can do it in novel ways like in this video from TikTok user @thesocialpuppet:

Stuffed animals hanging from Mother Shipton's Cave

“I went to this tourist attraction in the UK called Mother Shipton’s and they have this petrifying well where the water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.”

Stuffed animals hanging from Mother Shipton's Cave

“And they have Labubus. They are petrifying the labubus. I love it.”

Stuffed animals hanging from Mother Shipton's Cave

“Labubus are going to be in petrified history.”

@thesocialpuppet

Petrified Labubus #labubu #unboxing #labubumacarons #England @Mother Shipton’s Cave

♬ Fairytale (From “Shrek”) – Geek Music

On a scientific note, this isn’t technically petrification.

Screenshot 1 277be9 You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.

On another scientific note, we are currently doing more to ensure the perseverance of Labubus into the future than humanity.

Screenshot 2 007dd9 You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.

Some said no.

Screenshot 3 1cb30e You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.

Others said absolutely.

Screenshot 4 5c1fb6 You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.

Can we…can we just be done with these?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter