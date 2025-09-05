You Can Turn Your Labubus Into Stone At This Tourist Attraction. – ‘The water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.’

I cannot wait for us all to be done with Labubus.

Like, to each their own, don’t yuck my yum, generally I’m on board with all of that.

But seeing these things – even SEEING them – causes me genuine distress.

They are hideous to the point that I find myself unable to elaborate, since eloquence escapes me under their horrid gaze, and I’m not allowed to write profanity on this site.

When we all finally come to our senses and want to destroy these things, perhaps we can do it in novel ways like in this video from TikTok user @thesocialpuppet:

“I went to this tourist attraction in the UK called Mother Shipton’s and they have this petrifying well where the water is so rich in minerals that it petrifies things that you hang from it.”

“And they have Labubus. They are petrifying the labubus. I love it.”

“Labubus are going to be in petrified history.”

On a scientific note, this isn’t technically petrification.

On another scientific note, we are currently doing more to ensure the perseverance of Labubus into the future than humanity.

Some said no.

Others said absolutely.

Can we…can we just be done with these?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁